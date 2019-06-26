Santa Maria Northside began what it hopes will be a long span of baseball by beating Nipomo 10-2 in a District 65 Little League 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament elimination game Wednesday night on field two at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc.
To win the tournament title, Northside will have to win an elimination game Thursday night, win in the loser's bracket final Friday night, win in the championship round Saturday to force a Sunday game and, finally, win on Sunday to take the title.
"I think we'll be able to play five games (on consecutive days) OK," said Northside pitcher Aiden Placencia after he pitched a complete game in what Northside coach J.J. Ford said was Placencia's third pitching appearance all year.
"Absolutely, I think these boys can hold out during five games in five days," said Ford.
"These guys are resilient."
Northside will resume what it hopes is a long drive toward a title when it plays Orcutt National at 6 p.m. Thursday night on field two. Orcutt National defeated Santa Maria Southside on field one in an elimination game Wednesday night 12-3.
Orcutt American will take on Lompoc at 6 p.m. on field one Thursday night in the winner's bracket final. The winner will move into the 12 p.m. Saturday championship round that will take place on field one.
Northside won an elimination game for the third consecutive time after dropping its first game of the tournament to Orcutt American. Northside backed Placencia with strong defense and balanced hitting.
Josh Castillo had three hits and drove in two runs. Back-up Eighardt Klostermann hit a two-run single in the second inning. Lead-off batter Daniel Salgado was 3-for-4, with two doubles and an RBI.
"Good defense, the hitting was strong," Ford said. "Klostermann came up with a big hit for us.
"Lorenzo (Ramirez, Northside's catcher) behind the plate, awesome. Aiden, throwing a complete game the third time he pitched this year, was incredible."
Salgado, the first batter of the game, doubled in the first. He eventually scored, and Castillo gave Northside a 2-0 lead with a single later in the inning.
Nipomo tied it on four straight two-out hits in the bottom first. Wyatt Goodall doubled in the first run, and Nipomo scored again thanks to consecutive singles up the middle by Aaron Rodriguez, Noah Schmidt and Griffen Groshart.
Andru Angulo started Northside on its way to a five-run second with a beauty of a one-out bunt for a hit. After seeing Nipomo score twice with two outs in the first, Northside struck for five runs with two outs in the second.
Salgado and Dylan Cherry delivered consecutive RBI singles, Cherry scored himself on a wild pitch then Klostermann hit a two-run single to left.
Rowen Horton, Nipomo's starting shortstop, came on as a reliever to start the third inning. He blanked Northside on three hits for three innings, but the designated visitors broke through for three runs in the sixth.
Northside's first three batters delivered a hit. Tommy Zepeda hit an infield single and came around to score on a Castillo single. Placencia doubled Castillo to third, and Northside eventually scored its last two runs on an error and a wild pitch.
Placencia finished with a flourish, leaping slightly, reaching high, gloving a sharply hit high hopper and throwing to first for the last out.
Cherry and Klostermann both finished with two hits. Goodall and Rodriguez both had two hits for Nipomo. Rodriguez went 2-for-2.
Orcutt National 12, Southside 3
Orcutt out-hit Southside 11-3 as Connor Chanley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lead-off hitter Gunner Morinini went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Torin Ellis drove in two runs and scored three times for Orcutt National. Jon Bormes also had two hits for the winners.
Morinini, Bormes and Ezra Ornelas each doubled.
Chanley also struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings of relief pitching.
Isiah Estrella drove in two runs for Southside. Elijah Urias also had an RBI.