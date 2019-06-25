Santa Maria Southside had eight hits to Orcutt American's four Tuesday night. However, Orcutt American's batters drew 21 walks to Southside's four.
Thus, Orcutt American won this District 65 Little League 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament winner's bracket semifinal 13-4 on field one at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc.
Orcutt American will play host Lompoc at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the winner's bracket final of the double elimination tournament. The winner will move into the championship round that will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday on field one.
Lompoc defeated Nipomo 17-3 on field two Tuesday night in the other winner's bracket game. In Lompoc's win, Johnathan Ortiz had seven RBIs and two home runs, including a grand slam. Lompoc pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Orcutt American coach Nick Thayer said it was a challenge for his hitters to wait out pitches.
"Their first couple of pitchers had some trouble finding the strike zone," said Thayer.
"They didn't know if a pitch was going to be a strike, or maybe be in the dirt or go to the backstop."
Yet, successfully wait out pitches, Orcutt American's batters did. Ten of them drew at least one free pass. Jacob McMillan, Orcutt American's starting pitcher, drew four walks in his five plate appearances.
Southside's fielders did fine when they had a chance to field the ball. With four Orcutt American first-inning runs already in and the bases full with two outs, Southside first baseman Jenna Arguijo saved two more runs when she gloved a sharp ground ball and stepped on first for the third out.
Southside right fielder Jesus Grijalva made a nice running catch in the fifth. Later that inning, with Orcutt American ahead 13-4 and runners on second and third with two outs, Southside center fielder Adrian Pasas saved his team from getting run-ruled - there is a 10-run rule after four innings in Little League games - when he made a running catch.
However, all those walks their pitchers gave up were simply far too many for Southside to overcome.
Southside did have the hitting star of the game. Southside third baseman Isaiah Estrella hit the first home run of the tournament when he smashed a solo shot over the left field fence in the second inning.
Estrada tripled and scored in the fourth.
Moses Aguirre did single in two runs for Orcutt American in the first inning. Mason Majewski singled home a run for Orcutt American in the fourth for the designated visitors' only other RBI on a hit.
Estrella and Ricardo Pantoja had two hits apiece for Southside. Five Southside players drove in a run apiece.
Aguirre, with the two-run single in the first, was the only Orcutt American player with more than one RBI. He walked in three of his other four plate appearances.
Majewski and Tomas Kramer drew three walks apiece for Orcutt American. Majewski, Orcutt American's starting catcher, swapped positions with McMillan after two innings. McMillan caught a runner stealing second to end it.
Southside will play Orcutt National at 6 p.m. on field one in one elimination game Wednesday night. Nipomo will play Santa Maria Northside on field two at the same time in another.
The Orcutt American-Lompoc loser will play at 6 p.m. Friday night in an elimination game on field one in a bid to get into the championship round.