The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they will be wearing the 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers caps in remembrance of Jackie Robinson's impact on baseball, American life and racial equality around the world.

Today and tomorrow, players across Major League Baseball will be wearing the number 42, Jackie Robinson's number, to honor his life and legacy of breaking baseball's color barrier.

Follow the conversation, or share your thoughts on Jackie Robinson's impact by using the twitter hashtag - #Jackie42. Here is a look at a few of the tweets remembering and honoring Robinson's legacy:

