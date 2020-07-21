"I needed this, man. I needed to get back:" Danny Duffy to make third opening day start for Royals on Friday

Danny Duffy is ready to get back to some normalcy, with emphasis on the word "some."

Duffy, the Lompoc native and Cabrillo High School graduate, will get back to baseball Friday night as he and his Kansas City Royals finally begin their 2020 season. The left-hander is scheduled to be the Royals' opening day starter as Kansas City plays at Cleveland to start a season that has been delayed by over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing in a regular season game is a major step forward for all of baseball, but, amid this pandemic, the game returns with some major caveats.

Duffy will be pitching in an empty stadium as large gatherings are banned across the country. Players will have major restrictions on how they conduct themselves at the park, like rules forbidding handshakes and spitting.

But at least some meaningful ball will be played.

"I missed baseball," Duffy said during a virtual press conference in Kansas City last week. "I needed this, man, I needed to get back."

Duffy is scheduled to make his third career opening day start for the Royals. He's started 181 games in his career, all of them in a Kansas City uniform but none of them in an empty stadium.

"It's definitely going to be a change," he said. "It's really weird having conversations with with your teammates and having everybody be able to hear you. That dynamic is certainly different. It's not uncomfortable, it's just that this game isn't the same without fans in the stands. That kind of sucks, but, at the end of the day, we still have a job to do."