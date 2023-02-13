The Hancock College men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 69-55 Western State Conference North Division win at winless Los Angeles Pierce Saturday night.
The Hancock women collected a forfeit win against Pierce. Hancock sports information director Shelby Scott said it was her understanding that Pierce could not field enough players because unforeseen circumstances, such as family emergencies and illnesses, kept the Brahmas from having enough available players to field a team that night.
The Hancock women moved to 18-8, 7-3 with the forfeit victory.
Meanwhile, the Hancock baseball team (4-4), after a 4-0 start, dropped its fourth straight, 11-5, in a non-conference game at College of the Canyons Saturday.
Hancock season leader Taevon Pierre-Louis put in 19 points and was one rebound away from a double-double, with nine, in the Bulldogs men's basketball team's win at Pierce. The Bulldogs moved to 17-9, 7-3. The Brahmas dropped to 0-10, 0-26.
Vondre Chase scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Kevin Kogbara put in 12. Kogbara matched Pierre-Louis' nine rebounds. Pierre-Louis had three assists.
JT Thompson led three Pierce players in double figures with 15 points. Gabe Abbott and Kendrick Alexander put in 14 points each for the Brahmas. Abbott snared a team-high six rebounds.
The Hancock teams will travel to Santa Barbara City College Wednesday for WSC North games against their county rivals. The women's game will start at 5 p.m., and the men's game will start at 7 p.m.
The Santa Barbara women and the Hancock men won when the SBCC and Hancock teams met at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Stadium in the first round of conference games. The Santa Barbara women are 14-12, 6-4. The Santa Barbara men are 10-16, 5-5.
The Hancock teams will wrap up respective regular seasons with WSC North home games against their Ventura College couterparts Saturday. The women's game is slated for a 3 p.m. start. The men's game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
College of the Canyons 11, Hancock 5
A 10-run Cougars second inning put the Bulldogs out of contention, and the Hancock skid continued after a hot start to the season.
Canyons scored in a variety of ways in the second inning. Andy Ambriz hit a solo home run for the last Cougars run of the inning. Jovan Camacho hit a two-run single, Canyons had three more RBI hits before the Ambriz homer, including an Ambriz single, and Canyons also scored on an error, a fielder's choice ground out, a wild pitch and an illegal pitch.
The Bulldogs, who had no RBIs Saturday, scored all their runs in the eighth inning. Isaiah Hernandez had two hits for Hancock Saturday.
Canyons starter Gavino Rosales went seven innings and gave up just five hits to get the win. Hancock starter Bradley Waite lasted just two innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits.
Hancock was scheduled to play at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias at 2 p.m. Tuesday in another non-conference game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.