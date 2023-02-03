The Hancock baseball team has played four games this season and has won them all.
The Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with a 9-3 non-conference win over Rio Hondo (3-2) at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday. Designated hitter Bridger Coleman went 2-for-3 and drove in three Hancock runs, and right fielder Tommy Kendlinger was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Six Bulldogs drove in at least one run Thursday. Hancock center fielder Gavin Long, a Righetti High School graduate, got off to a 12-for-14 start at the plate this season, went 1-for-5 against Rio Hondo. Long did double and drive in a run.
Hancock made the most of three walks yielded by Rio Hondo starter Matt Leyva (1-1). The Bulldogs scored five runs off Leyva, all earned, on just one hit. Hancock chased Leyva after just 0.1 innings.
Bulldogs starter Bradley Waite (1-0) went four innings to get the win, giving up four hits and three runs, all earned. Lucas Earle and Christian Dijkman combined for for a two-hit shutout the rest of the way. Dijkman did not give up a hit in his two innings pitched.
Rio Hondo catcher Dylan Schumacher had two hits and drove in a run. The Bulldogs will host College of the Canyons at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.