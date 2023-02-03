020324 AHC Baseball 01

Hancock College's baseball team is off to a 4-0 start to the season, with outfielder Gavin Long providing some offensive firepower from the lead-off spot.

The Hancock baseball team has played four games this season and has won them all.

The Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with a 9-3 non-conference win over Rio Hondo (3-2) at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday. Designated hitter Bridger Coleman went 2-for-3 and drove in three Hancock runs, and right fielder Tommy Kendlinger was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Six Bulldogs drove in at least one run Thursday. Hancock center fielder Gavin Long, a Righetti High School graduate, got off to a 12-for-14 start at the plate this season, went 1-for-5 against Rio Hondo. Long did double and drive in a run.

