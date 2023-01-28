012723 AHC Baseball 01
Pictured are key returning members of the Hancock College baseball team. From left is pitcher Lucas Earle, second baseman Elijah Pascual, outfielder Luke Wenzel and catcher Brayan Nunez.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Last year, "We had a great fall season and were really looking forward to (the regular season in the spring)," Hancock College sophomore left fielder Luke Wenzel said.

Then, "We didn't have the season we hoped for," Wenzel, a native of Mercer Island, Washington, just outside of Seattle, said.

Coming off a 2021 season in which the Hancock baseball team went 18-6, including 13-3 in the Western State Conference North Division, the Bulldogs went 21-19, 11-13 last season. There was no 2021 postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

