Hancock baseball rolls to 14-4 win over College of the Canyons

In its fourth game of the year, the Hancock baseball team played its most complete game of the year.

The Bulldogs had quality pitching, hitting and defense aplenty as they beat College of the Canyons 14-4 in a Western State Conference crossover game at John Osborne Field Saturday.

Hancock (2-2) has won two straight. College of the Canyons is 1-4. The Bulldogs play in the Western State Conference North Division. The Cougars play in the WSC East.

The Bulldogs racked up a total of 14 hits against a total of five Canyons pitchers.

“It was guys showing good discipline and waiting for their pitch to hit,” said Bulldog shortstop Travis Welker who had two of those Hancock hits.

“A lot of balls dropped in (for us). That was a blessing”

The Bulldogs scored in a lot of innings, six. They had a lot of guys with at least one hit, seven. They also had a lot of guys with at least one RBI, seven.

Hancock out-hit the Cougars 14-9. The Bulldogs had one error.

“It was pretty solid all the way around,” said Hancock coach Chris Stevens.