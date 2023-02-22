The Hancock College baseball team's scheduled Thursday and Saturday games against Los Angeles Pierce have been re-scheduled because of forecast inclement weather for the area.

Hancock will travel to Pierce for the 2 p.m. game. The scheduled Saturday game has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

The series with the Brahmas (3-9, 0-1) marks the start of the Western State Conference North Division campaign for the Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

