Hancock baseball: Bulldogs rack up nine runs on 11 hits, lose to Cuesta 14-9

The Hancock College baseball team racked up nine runs and 11 hits Thursday.
Against the first-place team in the Western State Conference North Division in general and Cuesta third baseman Harrison Hart in particular, that was not nearly enough.
Hart hit a three-run double in a five-run second inning, hit a shot over the left field fence for a grand slam in a five-run fourth and Cuesta beat Hancock 14-9 at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.
Hart’s three-run double came against Hancock starter CJ Jaramillo, who lasted just two innings. The slam came against reliever Trevor Garcia who pitched the last seven.
Hart drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first to start his eight-RBI day.
Cuesta moved to 11-4, 5-0. The Bulldogs are 7-8, 2-3.
Afterward Hancock coach Chris Stevens said, “I’ll take nine runs and 11 hits any day. Eighty-four percent of the time that’s good enough to win, actual true stat.
The Pioneer Valley baseball team did something in 2019 no Panthers baseball squad had accomplished for awhile.
“Cuesta hit the ball well today. Our pitchers left some pitches up, and their hitters took advantage.”
Hart was one Cuesta batter who capitalized. Kirk Woolf, with four hits, was another. Derek Cunningham, with three hits, was another one.
Six Cougars, Woolf and Cunningham included, has an RBI to supplement Hart’s eight.
RJ Clayton had three hits and drove in four runs for Hancock.
Out-pitched, out-hit and out-defensed to that point, Hancock scored four times in the eighth.
St. Joseph senior Ethan Otremba posted a particularly impressive early-season mark Wednesday, winning the boys shot put with a best of 50 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot off his lifetime best of 51-7.
Clayton singled in a run, Tommy Herrera was hit by a pitch to force in another and Travis Welker singled in two more.
The Cougars threw out Herrera, who was trying to get to third on the Welker hit, and that was pretty much that. Cuesta tacked on a run in the ninth and Cougars closer Jacob Chavarria set the Bulldogs down in order.
You have free articles remaining.
Cuesta will go after a sweep of the three-game series when the teams play at Cuesta at 1 p.m Saturday.
Hancock won its first conference series of the season, two games to one against Moorpark.
Confusion reigned briefly Wednesday night after Natalie Garcia scored the first basket in overtime to put Righetti ahead 53-51 in this CIF Cen…
Track
Santa Maria City Meet (Wednesday night)
With all events scored, the Pioneer Valley varsity girls and boys earned team titles.
Pioneer Valley's girls out-scored runner-up Santa Maria 201.5-186.5. Orcutt Academy finished third in the four-team meet with 67 points. St. Joseph was fourth with 40.
The Pioneer Valley boys scored a convincing 243.5-177.5 win over second-place Santa Maria. St. Joseph finished third with 70 points. Orcutt Academy was fourth with 61.
Here is a complete list of varsity winners in each division.
Girls: 4x1 relay: Pioneer Valley; 4x4 relay: Santa Maria; 100: Christina Barbosa (SM); 100 hurdles: Gulianna Carteguera (SJ); 200: Laurie Geronimo (PV); 300 hurdles: Carteguera; 400: C'Mira Watson (SM); 800: Vanessa Juarez (SM); 1,600: Itandehui Olea (SM); 3,200: Olea; discus: Zayda Altheide (SJ); high jump: Viviana Lopez (OA); long jump: Lauren Carandang (PV); pole vault; Carandang; shot put: Jeda Dionsio (PV); triple jump: Carandang.
Boys
4x1 relay: St. Joseph; 4x4 relay: Santa Maria; 100: Tyler Williams (SJ); 110 high hurdles: Elmer Veglia (PV); 200: Darien Langley (SJ); 300 hurdles: Jedric Callado (SM); 400: Luis Diaz (SM); 800: Chris Cervantes (SM); 1,600: Yair Torres (SM); 3,200: Diaz (SM); discus: Ethan Otremba (SJ); high jump: Cameron Carpenter (OA); long jump: Josiah DeBruno (OA); pole vault; Ramon Herrera (PV); shot put: Otremba (SJ); triple jump: Patrick Heard (SJ).
College Track
Daniels in fourth after first day of decathlon
Orcutt Academy graduate Max Daniels sits in fourth place with 3,365 points after the first day of competition in his first-ever college decathlon.
The Chicao State freshman won the 100 meter dash in 10.98 seconds and the 400 meter race in 50.37.
Daniels shot put traveled 9.60 meters and he high jumped 1.60 meters and hit 6.60 meters in the long jump.
On Friday, the track meet at Chico State wraps up with Daniels competing in the 1,500 meter run, hurdles, pole vault, javelin and discus.