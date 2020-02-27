Hancock baseball: Bulldogs rack up nine runs on 11 hits, lose to Cuesta 14-9

Six Cougars, Woolf and Cunningham included, has an RBI to supplement Hart’s eight.

RJ Clayton had three hits and drove in four runs for Hancock.

Out-pitched, out-hit and out-defensed to that point, Hancock scored four times in the eighth.

+4 Pioneer Valley boys, girls take command in city track meet St. Joseph senior Ethan Otremba posted a particularly impressive early-season mark Wednesday, winning the boys shot put with a best of 50 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot off his lifetime best of 51-7.

Clayton singled in a run, Tommy Herrera was hit by a pitch to force in another and Travis Welker singled in two more.

The Cougars threw out Herrera, who was trying to get to third on the Welker hit, and that was pretty much that. Cuesta tacked on a run in the ninth and Cougars closer Jacob Chavarria set the Bulldogs down in order.

Cuesta will go after a sweep of the three-game series when the teams play at Cuesta at 1 p.m Saturday.

Hancock won its first conference series of the season, two games to one against Moorpark.

+5 Girls basketball: Arroyo Grande beats Righetti in overtime, moves in to D1 final Confusion reigned briefly Wednesday night after Natalie Garcia scored the first basket in overtime to put Righetti ahead 53-51 in this CIF Cen…

Track

Santa Maria City Meet (Wednesday night)

With all events scored, the Pioneer Valley varsity girls and boys earned team titles.

Pioneer Valley's girls out-scored runner-up Santa Maria 201.5-186.5. Orcutt Academy finished third in the four-team meet with 67 points. St. Joseph was fourth with 40.