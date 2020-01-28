Hancock baseball: Bulldogs fall to College of the Sequoias in somber home opener

The Hancock College baseball team played its 2020 home opener Tuesday but the game, which College of the Sequoias ultimately won 5-1, seemed a long way from the top in the big scheme of things at John Osborne Field.
The flag at the Hancock baseball-softball complex was lowered at half staff and a pre-game moment of silence was held in honor of the nine victims who perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday.
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who had grown into a city icon, was among those killed, along with his daughter Gianna; Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; Mamba Academy (which Bryant founded) coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.
John Altobelli has just started his 24th season at Orange Coast when he died and, “He was well known throughout the state,” said Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing.
“As this story has touched the world so deeply, John’s passing has touched the community college baseball world with equal emotion and sympathy,” part of a pre-game announcement read.
“John was a well-respected coach, husband, father and friend to all of us in community college baseball.”
John Altobelli coached Nipomo High School graduate and New York Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil when McNeil played in the Cape Cod League.
“He’s the reason I’m playing pro baseball,” McNeil told ESPN.
The Giants moved to 2-0 with their two-game sweep of the Bulldogs (0-2). COS beat Hancock 8-2 at COS Saturday.
Hancock scored its lone run Tuesday in the eighth thanks to three consecutive two-out walks the Bulldogs drew from Giants reliever Jordan Hammer.
Tommy Herrera hit a lead-off single then, with Herrera on second and two outs, Jeff Ray, RJ Clayton and Evan Kling all drew a base-on-balls, the one to Kling on the ninth pitch of the at-bat forcing in Herrera with the run.
JT Friesen came in and got Mike McLean to fly to left for the third out, the Hancock defense collapsed in the ninth and that pretty much was that.
A pop fly that landed untouched near the pitcher’s mound for a double sent the Giants on their way to a three-run ninth against Herrera, Hancock’s fifth pitcher.
Elijah Munoz hit a shot that got past Hancock third baseman Luis Martinez for the first run, Isaac Gonzalez singled in a run then the Giants scored on a passed ball against Kling.
The Giants scored an unearned run in the fifth. Case Sakamoto tripled in a run in the sixth after a fly ball fell between Martinez and Hancock left fielder Ricky Iniguez.
“We fumbled ground balls, made too many mistakes,” said Hancock assistant Alex Frapart said after the Bulldogs made three errors and some other playable balls went for Giants hits.
“Our pitchers pitched well.” Frapart and fellow Hancock assistant Scott Nickason filled in for Hancock head coach Chris Stevens.
Stevens was ejected from the game Saturday, so he could not coach the team Tuesday.
Frapart said he met John Altobelli for the first time when Hancock scrimmaged Jan. 18 at OCC.
“(Stevens) knew coach Altobelli better than I did,” said Frapart. “(Altobelli) was a good dude.”
Hancock will play another non-conference game at Taft at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Hancock's Coaches vs. Cancer Game set for Wednesday
On Wednesday, Hancock College will host its annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game.
The Bulldogs men's team will take on LA Pierce at 7 p.m. and all ticket, T-shirt and snack bar sales will be donated to Mission Hope Cancer Center’s efforts to help local residents in their battles with cancer.
The Coaches vs. Cancer festivities will include a halftime basketball game between students and staff where each basket scored will benefit the Mission Hope Cancer Center efforts as well.
