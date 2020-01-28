Hancock baseball: Bulldogs fall to College of the Sequoias in somber home opener

+2 Hancock baseball: Bulldogs using new-age tactics in 2020 Just because Chris Stevens is entering his 19th season in charge of Hancock College's baseball program it doesn't mean he's done evolving as a coach.

“He’s the reason I’m playing pro baseball,” McNeil told ESPN.

The Giants moved to 2-0 with their two-game sweep of the Bulldogs (0-2). COS beat Hancock 8-2 at COS Saturday.

Hancock scored its lone run Tuesday in the eighth thanks to three consecutive two-out walks the Bulldogs drew from Giants reliever Jordan Hammer.

Tommy Herrera hit a lead-off single then, with Herrera on second and two outs, Jeff Ray, RJ Clayton and Evan Kling all drew a base-on-balls, the one to Kling on the ninth pitch of the at-bat forcing in Herrera with the run.

JT Friesen came in and got Mike McLean to fly to left for the third out, the Hancock defense collapsed in the ninth and that pretty much was that.

A pop fly that landed untouched near the pitcher’s mound for a double sent the Giants on their way to a three-run ninth against Herrera, Hancock’s fifth pitcher.

Elijah Munoz hit a shot that got past Hancock third baseman Luis Martinez for the first run, Isaac Gonzalez singled in a run then the Giants scored on a passed ball against Kling.