From the Vault: Bryn Smith went from dominant Little Leaguer to longtime Big Leaguer

One of the first times Bryn Smith's name appeared in newspapers was in 1964.

Smith, then 9, had just finished as the runner-up in the Southern California district competition of the Punt, Pass and Kick Contest in Anaheim.

A photo of Smith being congratulated by Santa Maria 20-30 Club Member Mike Pangburn appeared on page 14 of the Santa Maria Times on Thursday, Nov. 5, 1964.

It would be the first of many times Smith's photo and accomplishments appeared in a newspaper.

The right-hander would go on to star in the youth baseball ranks and eventually at Santa Maria High School, where he graduated in 1973. Smith then pitched with the Hancock College Bulldogs before signing with the Baltimore Orioles in 1974.

He would eventually break into the major leagues with the Montreal Expos and win over 100 games in the majors, building a career that ranks among the best of area natives who played professional sports.

Though Smith pitched into the 1990s, signs of his potential were there way back in the 1960s.

Smith won the age 10 crown in the district Punt, Pass and Kick contest in 1965, as Pat Kelly took second and Robert Twitchell finished third.

In the summer of 1966, Smith pitched for the Eastside Little League Columbia Records team. He struck out 10 batters but took the loss in a June 23 game as Steve Brock struck out 14 batters for Elks.

That fall, Smith again won the area Punt, Pass and Kick contest, edging second-place Kelly. In 1967, while playing for Columbia Records, Smith smacked two home runs in a pair of wins over Elks and Simas Sporting Goods.