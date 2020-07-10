Football in February? All Hancock College sports pushed back to 2021

Hancock College will not participate in any athletic events until 2021. In fact, no California community colleges will.
Thursday night, the state's junior college athletic organizing body announced it was enacting a contingency plan to move all athletics to the spring.
The California Community College Athletics Association Board of Directors revised its return-to-play plan and then passed its most extreme contingency plan, a move that will shift all sports to 2021. The CCCAA had originally set July 17 as the date it was to determine if the fall sports season would go on as planned. But the CCCAA decided the time was right, announcing its decision Thursday night.
“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving fall athletics to spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” Dr. Erika Endrijonas, board chair and president of Pasadena City College, said in the statement released Thursday. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”
All sports will have a 30% reduction in the number of competitions.
In the statement released Thursday night, CCCAA interim executive director Jennifer Cardone said, “We were very hopeful that we could go forth with the Conventional Plan. It’s the closest to what everyone is used to and provides for the least disruption to our student-athletes and colleges. Unfortunately, California’s reopening progress has slowed, and it’s become apparent that we would not be in position to put it into action on July 17."
The contingency plan originally had men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf competing in the fall. The plan was modified to move those three sports to the spring with the remainder of the CCCAA’s 24 sports. They’ll start practice in mid-January and begin competition in February along with basketball, football, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
Badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and men’s volleyball are scheduled to start practice in late March before commencing competition on April 10.
The CCCAA's COVID-19 working group decided it was time to recommend the last contingency plan ahead of the July 17 cutoff date as coronavirus cases had continued to spike in the state. The CCCAA board accepted that plan and put it into motion Thursday.
“Given the CCCAA's decision, the Allan Hancock College athletic department will plan for an extremely busy spring season," athletic director Kim Ensing said in a statement released Friday. "While we are discouraged, we are not surprised given the current climate. Hancock is going to do its best to support our student-athlete population. We plan to implement intercollegiate conditioning during the fall semester when conditions allow for it.
"Our athletic training staff, Cheo Munoz and Kayla George, has done a tremendous job preparing our coaching staff for the re-socialization of our student-athletes. This is a very challenging time for our student-athletes but we are committed to staying connected and engaged with them as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We thank our coaching staffs for quickly adapting to this ever-changing situation.”
Sports will be broken into two groups.
The first group will begin practicing on Jan. 18 with some seasons set to start Feb. 5. That group includes basketball, cross country, women's golf, women's volleyball, water polo and wrestling. Football is scheduled to begin practice on Jan. 18 and its season on Feb. 13.
Badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field and men’s volleyball will begin their practices March 27 and competitions on April 10.
There will only be regional postseason competition rather than statewide championship playoffs this year. The postseason structure will be announced at a later date.
The Hancock football team will play seven games plus one scrimmage. The men's and women's basketball teams have seen their seasons reduced from 28 games and two scrimmages to 20 games and two scrimmages.
The Hancock baseball and softball teams' seasons are reduced from 40 games and two scrimmages to 28 games and two scrimmages. The Hancock
