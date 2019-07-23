LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Tuesday will unveil plans for a $100 million renovation of Dodger Stadium that will provide a new center field plaza as well as elevators and bridges that will connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium.
The project is expected to be complete in time for next season. The announcement will be made during a news conference where the logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium is expected to be revealed.
Spread over two acres, the new center field plaza will include food establishments, a beer garden, two sports bars, a children’s play area, and a space for live pregame and postgame music. Fans will be able to watch the game from above a new batter’s eye in straightaway center field and from standing positions that ring the seating areas.
The entrance to the plaza will feature a Jackie Robinson statue, which will be relocated from the left-field reserve plaza. It will also serve as permanent home for the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” plaques. Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela comprised this year’s inaugural class of “legends.”
LOS ANGELES — The first arm immortalized in a Dodger Stadium statue will be the one once known as “The Left Arm of God.”
“We’re finally going to have a front door with this entertainment plaza we’re building below and beyond the pavilions,” said Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and chief executive. “It’s going to act like a two-acre tailgating area pre- and postgame.”
The left-field and right-field pavilions will have new restrooms, enclosed bars with views into the bullpens, enhanced seating for those with disabilities and “home run seats” just beyond the outfield wall in front of the pavilion seats where there is currently a gap.
Elevators and escalators in the right-field and left-field plazas will allow all spectators, regardless of ticket location, access to the plaza. Bridges will connect the new pavilions’ standing-room decks to the rest of the stadium. It will be the first time since the stadium opened in 1962 that fans will be able to walk the entire ballpark’s perimeter from any level inside the venue.
“People will be able to do a 360-degree walk around the stadium for the first time,” Kasten said. “The original design of the stadium was for fans to drive up to their gate, go to their seats and go home.”
The Dodgers will also replace the speaker tower in center field with a new sound system. Since purchasing the Dodgers in 2012, Guggenheim Baseball Management says it has spent more than $300 million on renovations to Dodger Stadium, including two new entrance plazas on the field level, bar areas overlooking both bullpens, two new HD video screens, new team stores, wider concourses, renovated restrooms, enhanced concessions and children’s play areas as well as the construction of new home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages and weight rooms.
A rendering of the open play area beyond center field at Dodger Stadium that is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Courtesy of the Dodgers
“When we got here in 2012 we recognized then what remains true today — the design and construction of Dodger Stadium is a work of genius,” Kasten said. “It is the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball. But when we got here, there had been 50 years’ worth of work that needed to be done to make it a 21st century ballpark. It’s the third-oldest ballpark in baseball, but it now offers all the amenities of a modern-day ballpark.”
The stadium renovation was spearheaded by Kasten and Janet Marie Smith, who has been the Dodgers’ senior vice president of planning and development since 2012.
“This is all meant to be a celebration of the Dodgers and Dodgers history and provide fans with the kind of amenities that you see at new ballparks without changing our postcard view,” Smith said. “We relish the beauty of this place and want to preserve that. I know when fans hear we’re renovating the pavilions the first thing they ask is what’s going to happen to the wooden benches. The answer is they’re staying in place. None of those things that fans love will change. We’re just improving the experience.”
Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game next season for the first time since 1980, but Kasten said getting the game wasn’t contingent on making the renovations. “We’re just using that game as an opportunity to make the ballpark shine,” he said. “This just seemed like the perfect time.”
The stadium will maintain its league-high capacity, which is listed at 56,000. And despite all the changes, club officials say the picturesque view of Chavez Ravine fans have become accustomed to will not be disrupted.
“Maybe the most important thing that drove me and Janet during this process is when you’re sitting in your seat at Dodger Stadium, whether you’re on the field level or in the top deck, it’s going to look the same as it did before,” Kasten said. “That Dodger Stadium view from foul pole to foul pole is just timeless and iconic and we didn’t want to change that.
“The bleachers, the palm trees and the San Gabriel Mountains, that is never changing as long as we’re around.”
Dodgers long and storied hiistory
The Dodgers have won the third most games in the history of Major League Baseball with 10,868 wins - behind only the Cubs and the Giants. Go through this timeline to get a look at just some of the history of the Dodger franchise in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famers
There have been many Hall of Fame players, managers, and executives that have been a part of the Dodger organization over the years, but this list shows the players, executives and owners that are most closely associated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson, star second baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers, was voted the most valuable player in the National League in 1949 after being named Rookie of the Year in 1947. Few players are more closely associated with their franchise or sport than Robinson, his impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and American society is so large that his immense talents as a ballplayer are often a post script on remembrances of his life. Go through the rest of this timeline to see how the Dodgers made their way through the years, to become one of the most iconic properties in sport.
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
Dave Bancroft brings us back to Brooklyn
Dave Bancroft of the Brooklyn Dodgers is pictured, Nov. 1929 (AP Photo)
STF
Charles Dazzy Vance, Charles Vance
Dazzy Vance, veteran pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, shows his form during a workout at the Dodgers' spring training camp in Clearwater, Fla., March 3, 1932. Vance expects to have a good year on the mound. (AP Photo)
STF
Max Carey, Jake Flowers
Max Carey, manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, left, and Jake Flowers, newly acquired heavy hitter, get ready to choose up sides at the Dodgers' training camp in Vero Beach, Fla., Feb. 28, 1933. (AP Photo)
STR
Giants and Dodgers at the Polo Grounds
The New York Giants play the Brooklyn Dodgers at the Polo Grounds in New York City on Sept. 23, 1933. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mildred 'Babe' Didrikson pitches against the Dodgers
Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias shown at Fort Myers, Fla. when she pitched one inning for the Athletics against the Brooklyn Dodgers, March 22, 1934. (AP Photo)
STF
Frenchy Bordagaray keeps it clean
With his mustache and goatee carefully barbered, Frenchy Bordagaray of the Brooklyn Dodgers is ready April 10,1936 for exibition game between the Dodgers and their Manhattan neighbors, the Yankees. Frenchy sprouted his mustache in training camp and then hit upon the idea that a goatee would improve his facial appearance. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brooklyn Dodgers Leo Durocher hits in 1938
Leo Durocher of the Brooklyn Dodgers is shown batting in an exhibition game with the Tigers, March 28, 1938. Rudy York of the Detroit Tigers is catching. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johnny VanDer Meer throws a no hitter
Johnny Vander Meer of Cincinnati Reds pitches to Buddy Hassett of the Brooklyn Dodgers in the fifth inning at Brooklyn's Ebbets Field on June 15, 1938 as Vander Meer pitched his second consecutive no hit game in a week. The Reds won 6-0 in the first major league night game played in the east. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)
ANTHONY CAMERANO
The Babe was a Dodger?
Manager Burleigh Grimes (left) and Leo Durocher (right), team captain of the Dodgers, talking things over with their new teammate and first base coach, Babe Ruth. They are shown in the Dodger dugout shortly after the Babe joined the colorful McPhail team at Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, on June 19, 1938, before a twin bill with the Chicago Cubs. . (AP Photo/stf)
AP
Spring Training in 1939
Harold "Pete" Reiser, right, sensational hitting rookie of the Brooklyn Dodgers, is shown as he took a hard cut at the ball in an exhibition game with the Detroit Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., April 5, 1939. Behind the plate is Detroit's catcher Rudy York. (AP Photo)
STF
PeeWee Reese slides into third
Peewee Reese of the Brooklyn Dodgers slides into third base during a game against the Boston Bees in Boston, Mass., on July 6, 1940. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brooklyn's 1941 infield
Left to Right are the men who comprise the 1941 infield of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who won the pennant that year: first baseman Dolph Camilli; shortstop Peewee Reese; third baseman Cookie Lavagetto and second baseman Billy Herman had shown May 10, 1941. (AP Photo)
AP
Yankees and Dodgers world series
This aerial view shows a sold-out Ebbets Field as the Brooklyn Dodgers host the New York Yankees during game 3 of the World Series in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 4, 1941. The Dodgers lost 2-1, giving the Yankees a 2-3 lead in the series. (AP Photo)
AP
Brooklyn's Clyde Sukeforth
FILE -- This is a March 1944 photo showing Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Clyde Sukeforth. Sukeforth, who became a scout for the Brooklyn Dodgers, and helped bring Jackie Robinson to the major leagues, died Sunday September 3, 2000 at home in Waldoboro, Maine. He was 98. (AP Photo/File)
FILE
Sinatra loves Brooklyn
Frank Sinatra sings at the Red Cross War Fund baseball game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y., April 13, 1944. He is joined in harmony by Dodgers coach Charley Dresser, left, Dodgers outfielder Dixie Walker, second from right, and Phillies manager Freddie Fitzsimmons. (AP Photo)
AP
Jackie Robinson signs with Montreal
Jackie Robinson (right), former baseball and football star with U.C.L.A., and an infielder with the Kansas City Monarchs last season, signs with the Montreal Royals of the International League to become the first African American to play in organized baseball at Montreal, Oct. 23, 1945. Left to right are: Romeo Gauvreau, vice president of the Royals; Hector Racine, president of the Royals; Branch Rickey Jr., head of the Brooklyn Dodger farm system of which Montreal is a member, and Robinson. (AP Photo)
STR
Dodgers win the battle, lose the War
Dodger Manager Burt Shotton, right, joyously hugs Harry "Cookie" Lavagetto in dressing room Oct. 3, 1947 in Ebbets Field after Cookie's ninth inning pinch hit double gave Dodger 3-2 Victory in fourth World Series game. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Jackie Robinson in the DR for Spring Training
FILE - In this March 6, 1948, file photo, Jackie Robinson, first baseman of the Brooklyn Dodgers, returns an autograph book to a fan in the stands, during the Dodgers' spring training in Ciudad Trujillo, now Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. Baseball holds tributes across the country on Jackie Robinson Day, Tuesday, April 15, 2014, the 67th anniversary marking the end of the game's racial barrier. (AP Photo/File)
STF
Robinson slides into home
FILE - This Aug. 22, 1948 file photo shows Brooklyn Dodgers Jackie Robinson, right, stealing home plate as Boston Braves' catcher Bill Salkeld is thrown off-balance on the throw to the plate during the fifth inning at Ebbets Field in New York. The ghosts of Dodgertown are everywhere. Along the narrow roads winding through the complex, named after Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese and other Dodger greats. On the deck of the swimming pool, where the players relaxed and bonded once their work was done each day. (AP Photo/File)
STF
Billy Cox goes into the stands
Billy Cox, third baseman of the Brooklyn Dodgers, falls over fence gate into open stands after catching Sid Gordon’s high fly in fifth inning of Dodgers New York Giants game at the Polo grounds in New York, April 28, 1949. Dodgers defeated the Giants 15 to 2. (AP Photo/Murray Becker)
Murray Becker
Robinson sent to the showers
Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42), passes through the St. Louis Cardinals dugout en route to the showers after he was banished by umpire Bill Stewart for making a gesture in the ninth inning, Sept. 21, 1949, in St. Louis. (AP Photo)
JH
Ebbets Field in 1949
Yankee third baseman Bobby Brown crashes a triple into right field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning of fourth World Series Game between New York Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, October 8, 1949. (AP Photo)
AP
Roy Campanella in hospital
Roy Campanella, catcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, eats his lunch in bed at Jamaica Hospital, L.I., New York Jan. 10, 1951. Campanella suffered face and head burns on January 9, when a hot-water heater in his St. Albans, L.I., home exploded as he attempted to relight it. His eye is bandaged because of a superficial burn of the cornea. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
John Rooney
Don Newcombe
Brooklyn Dodger's pitcher Don Newcombe is shown posing,March 1951. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
NY Giants Brooklyn Dodgers Playoffs 1951
New York Giants' second baseman Ed Stanky, left, reaches to tag out Pee Wee Reese, Brooklyn Dodgers' shortstop, after rundown between first and second for the final out of the National League playoff opener at Ebbets Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Oct. 1, 1951. Watching the play is Giants' shortstop Al Dark (19). The Giants won, 3-1. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Dodgers players in 1952
Roy Campanella, center, Dodgers catcher, finds himself in the middle of both sides of the Dodgers inner defense at Vero Beach, Florida, March 5, 1952. Reading clockwise are Jackie Robinson, second baseman; first sacker Gil Hodges; Campanella; Billy Cox, third baseman; and Peewee Reese, shortstop. (AP Photo)
HH
Duke Snider
Brooklyn Dodgers center fielder Duke Snider smiles as he holds four bats, one for each homer hit in current World Series against the New York Yankees, in the clubhouse at Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, N.Y., after game six on Oct. 6, 1952. Snider accounted for both Dodger runs with round trippers as Yankees won, 3-2. Snider's two homers today enabled him to tie record set by Babe Ruth in 1926 and tied by Lou Gehrig in 1928. (AP Photo)
AP
Familiar feeling
Brooklyn Dodgers' second baseman Jackie Robinson sits dejectedly in the clubhouse at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 7, 1952, following the Dodgers' loss to the Yankees in the finale of the 1952 World Series. The Dodgers have gone up against the Yanks in three World Series but have never defeated them. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Joe Black pitches in World Series
Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Joe Black is shown in March 1953. The Brooklyn Dodgers right-hander who became the first black pitcher to win a World Series game, died May 17, 2002 of prostate cancer. He was 78. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young Tom LaSorda A.K.A Tommy LaSorda
Brooklyn Dodgers' pitcher Tom LaSorda is seen in Vero Beach, March 2, 1954. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)
JIM KERLIN
Willie Mays and Don Newcombe
Willie Mays (left), New York Giant outfielder and Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodger pitcher, both returned from military service poses together on opening day at the Polo Grounds in New York on April 13, 1954. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Ebbets Field Dodgers 1954
This is a general view of the field during a game at Ebbets Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York, seen in 1954. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Newcombe Brooklyn Dodgers
Brooklyn Dodger's pitcher Don Newcombe pitches from the mound at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday, August 8,1955. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
Harry Harris
Walter O'Malley looks west
Walter O'Malley, president of the Brooklyn Dodgers, meets with city officials to discuss ideas for a modern stadium in Brooklyn, looking over a map on a porch of Mayor Robert F. Wagner's Gracie Mansion residence in New York, Aug.19, 1955. From left are; Mayor Wagner, O'Malley, construction coordinator Robert Moses, and Brooklyn Borough president John Cashmore. O'Malley warned that unless a suitable new site is found for Dodger games, the club might move away. The Dodgers will play seven games next year in Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City. N.J. (AP Photo)
JOHN LENT
Roy Campanella in 1955
Brooklyn Dodger catcher Roy Campanella goes down on one knee as he connects with ball in one of his unorthodox swings, August 30, 1955. Currently hitting .324, Campanella is making a belated drive to overhaul Richie Ashburn, of the Phillies, who leads the National League with .332. Campanella has picked up four points in the past weeks, hitting 10-for-27, while Ashburn was hitting 11-for-32 in the same period. (AP Photo)
AP
Brooklyn Dodgers
Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, second from left, president of the Brooklyn Dodgers, these players and coaches seem happy to have won the on Sept. 8, 1955, National League pennant in Milwaukee: From left, Clem Labine, O'Malley, Jake Pitler, Rube Walker, and Billy Herman. (AP Photo)
AP
Robinson steals home
Brooklyn Dodgers' Jackie Robinson safely steals home plate under the tag attempt of Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the eighth inning of the World Series opener Sept. 28, 1955 in New York's Yankee Stadium. With pinch-hitter Frank Kellert at bat, Robinson beat the throw from Yankee pitcher Whitey Ford. Umpire is Bill Summers. Yankees won 6-5. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
JOHN ROONEY
Duke Snider and Don Newcombe celebrate
Brooklyn Dodgers center fielder Duke Snider, left, and pitcher Don Newcombe put on hats filled with beer as they celebrate in the dressing room after their World Series victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 4, 1955. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sandy Koufax signs with Dodgers
Sandy Koufax, rookie left-handed pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is shown at the drafting board at Columbia University where he is attending the winter session in New York City, Oct. 1955. Koufax is enrolled in the School of General Studies and is taking courses in architecture, graphics and physics. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dodgers (finally) beat the Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres is lifted by catcher Roy Campanella (39) after the final out of the seventh and deciding game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this Oct. 4, 1955 file photo. Running toward them is third baseman Don Hoak. Podres held the Yankees to eight scattered hits for a 2-0 victory and gave Brooklyn its first baseball championship in eight World Series. (AP Photo)
AP
1955 World Series Title
After years of frustration the Dodgers finally broke through against the New York Yankees to win their first, and only, World Series in Brooklyn.
Jackie Robinson traded to Giants
Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers star since breaking into Major League baseball in 1947, is shown with his wife, Rachel, and their four-year-old son, Jackie Jr., in their home in Stamford, Conn., Dec. 13, 1956. Robinson, 37, holds a banner for the rival New York Giants baseball club to which he was traded for relief pitcher Dick Littlefield and $35,000 in cash. Robinson retired in January, voiding the trade. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)
JOHN LINDSAY
Dodgers trade Forth Worth for L.A.
Newsmen gather at the desk of John Holland, right, Vice-President and treasure of the Chicago Cubs, as he announces the approval of Philip K. Wrigley, President of the Cubs, for the sale of Wrigley Field, Feb. 21, 1957 in Chicago to the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Cubs, owner of the Los Angeles franchise in the Pacific cost league, and the Dodgers owner of the Forth Worth franchise in the Texas league, have asked these two leagues for permission and approval to exchange franchise. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Dodger Training Camp 1957
Dodger Pres. Walter OMalley, right, watches as Mayor Norris Poulson, of Los Angeles, second from left, tries on the glove of fellow Californian Duke Snider, as the Brooklyn Dodger outfielder lifts bats at Dodger training camp, March 6, 1957, Vero Beach, Fla. Poulson is one of eight prominent Los Angeles city and country officials who arrived shortly before for conference with Brooklyn club owners and directors. Group is here to test "the sincerity of OMalley intentions" of shifting the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. The man on the left is unidentified. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
Harry Harris
Ebbets field just not big enough
The Brooklyn Dodgers won National League pennant last year, but Milwaukee Braves won box office in walk away. Now the Bums are threatening to leave cramped congested Ebbets Field (left) for greener pastures or at least more parking space- on the West Coast, March 8, 1957. The Braves aroused the wander lust in the major league by jumping from Boston to Milwaukee and promply setting new attendance records. Last season their modern stadium (right), with its 100-acre parking lot, drew two million customers for the third stiarght year, almost double the home attendance of the nearest club. (AP Photo)
AP
Walter O'Malley surveys Coliseum
Walter O'Malley, president of the Brooklyn Dodgers, looks over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, May 2, 1957 to determine if it could be used for baseball game in Los Angeles. He said he hopes to bring the Bums west next year for some exhibition games and might play a game or two in the Coliseum. (AP Photo)
AP
Walter O'Malley, George Christopher, Horace Stoneham, Francis McCarthy
Brooklyn Dodgers president Walter O'Malley lifts a small scale plastic dome from a model of the proposed all-weather stadium he would like to see built for the Dodgers during a meeting at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 10, 1957. From left: O'Malley; Mayor George Christopher of San Francisco; Horace Stoneham, president of the New York Giants, and San Francisco County and city supervisor Francis McCarthy. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
Harry Harris
Arthur Patterson, Red Patterson announce Dodgers' move
Arthur "Red" Patterson, Brooklyn Dodger assistant general manager, hands out printed announcements that the club will move its franchise, in New York, Oct. 8, 1957. The announcement was made in World Series headquarters at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. The club will move to Los Angeles, it was announced, in the first official word by club management. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
Walter O'Malley
President Walter O'Malley (in front of airplane engine) of the new Los Angeles Dodgers grins happily as the hundred of spectators and newsmen who were on hand to greet O'Malley and other Dodger officials arriving, Oct. 23, 1957 in Los Angeles to set up business. To his left are county Supervisor Kenneth Hahn and City Council woman Rosalind Wyman. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)
Ed Widdis
Los Angeles Coliseum 1958
This is the controversial 42-foot fence in left field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, April 8, 1958, ready for Dodgers home games. Left field foul line is only 250 feet. (AP Photo)
STF
Dodgers New Home 1958
This is a fan’s view of the Los Angeles Dodgers' new home field in the Coliseum,shown April 11, 1958 in Los Angeles, with its much talked-about left field screen, and the six foot high fence across center field. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)
Don Brinn
Seals Stadium in San Francisco
The San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers during opening game of the first Giants game at Seals Stadium in San Francisco, Ca., April 15, 1958. The Giants defeated the Dodgers, 8-0, and set an attendance record for the stadium with 23,192 fans. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opening Day in L.A.
This general view shows the crowd of 78,682 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before gametime on opening day for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, April 18, 1958. The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants, 6-5. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dodgers First Game In LA
This is an air view of the first Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game at the Los Angeles Coliseum, April 18, 1958. They played the San Francisco Giants and won, 6-5. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)
Ernest K. Bennett
Walter O'Malley and Dodger Stadium
Walter O'Malley, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, shown at a press conference, June 4, 1958, after tally of votes showed Dodgers won their contract for Chavez Ravine. In background is picture of proposed Ball Park. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Donald Zimmer; Stan Musial
Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals is out at second base in a double play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 3, 1958. Dodgers shortstop Don Zimmer relays to first to complete the play. (AP Photo/Harry P. Matosian)
HAROLD P. MATOSIAN
Yankees Dodgers exhibition
A crowd of 93,103, largest in the history of baseball, is in the stands as Roy Campanella is introduced before the start of an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on Roy Campanella Night in Los Angeles Coliseum, May 7, 1959. The game is in Campanella's honor, with the Dodgers' share of the gate going to him. Part of the overflow crowd is standing behind right field wire fence. The Yankees won 6-2. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Campy honored in LA
Pee Wee Reese, his old teammate, wheels Roy Campanella onto playing field before Dodgers - Yankees exhibition in Los Angeles Coliseum May 7, 1959. Game was in Campy's honor, and he was introduced from the infield to the crowd. The man in the background is an unidentified local politician. (AP Photo/stf)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DODGER STADIUM GROUNDBREAKING
A crowd estimated at more than 5,000 is on hand in the Chavez Ravine section of Los Angeles, Ca., Sept. 17, 1959, for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball stadium groundbreaking ceremony. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sherry Snider
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Larry Sherry, left, and center fielder Duke Snider embrace in the dressing room after defeating the Chicago White Sox, 9-3, to win the World Series in game six at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 8, 1959. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dressen Alson
Walter Alston, left, manager, and coach Chuck Dressen whoop it up in the Dodgers dressing room, October 8, 1959, in Chicago, after their 9 to 3 victory in game 6 of the World Series, beating the White Sox to win the series 4 games to 2. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ebbets Field 1962
Apartment buildings are nearing completion on the former site of Ebbets Field, former home of the Dodgers, in Brooklyn, New York on Jan 31, 1962. The team has been relocated in Los Angeles for the past three seasons. The move was one of several major league shifts in a search for more lucrative locations. (AP Photo/Ruben Goldberg)
Ruben Goldberg
Dodgers Stadium 1962
This is the Dodgers Stadium at Chavez Ravine, shown Feb. 28, 1962 which is being rushed to completion for the Los Angeles baseball season opening on April 10. The 56,000-seat stadium where the Dodgers and the Angels will play, is expected to cost between $16 million and $18 million. Parking lots on four levels outside the stadium will accommodate 16,000 cars. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
DODGER STADIUM OPENING DAY 1962
A helicopter hovers over Dodger Stadium on opening day of the baseball season as the Los Angeles Dodgers play their first game at the new 56,000-seat stadium in Chavez Ravine near Los Angeles, Ca., April 10, 1962. The Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DRYSDALE RICHERT KOUFAX WILLIAMS
Pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers pose together at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 1962. From left are Don Drysdale, Pete Richert, Stan Williams, Sandy Koufax and Johnny Podres. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maury Wills
Base-stealing Maury Wills of the Dodgers holds the second base bag given to him after he slid into it in Los Angeles, Sept. 7, 1962 for his 81st steal of the season, a new National League record. The slide broke the 51-year-old record of Cincinnati?s Bob Bescher. Wills swiped four bases for the night to run his total to 82 as the Dodgers lost to Pittsburgh, 10-1. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Sandy Koufax LA Dodgers no hitter
Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles as he holds a baseball on May, 12, 1963 symbolizing his second no-hitter in less than a year. He pitched his first no-hitter against the New York Mets on June 30, 1962. The 27-year-old left-hander barely missed a perfect game, retiring 22 men until he walked Ed Bailey in the eight and Willie McCovey (both of them San Francisco Giants) in the ninth. Dodgers won the ball game 8-0. (AP Photo/Harold Filan
Harold Filan
World Series Dodgers Yankees
Sandy Koufax, left, Los Angeles Dodger hurler and catcher Johnny Roseboro pose in dressing room at New York on Oct. 2, 1963, after the Dodgers took the first World Series game from New York 5-2. Koufax struck out 15 Yankees to establish a new World Series record. Roseboro crashed a second inning three-run homer. (AP Photo)
UNCREDITED
World Series Dodgers Yankees
Pitcher Sandy Koufax is the center of the mob as Dodgers crowd around him at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 1963, as Koufax leaves the field after pitching the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in the fourth and final game of the World Series. (AP Photo)
UNCREDITED
1963 Dodgers World Series Ring
Athletes Hard Hits
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1965, file photo, San Francisco Giants pitcher Juan Marichal (27) swings a bat at Los Angeles Dodgers catcher John Roseboro as Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, rear right, tries to break it up in the third inning at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Violence is part of the game in many sports. But when athletes cross the line it can attract the attention of authorities _ sometimes from within their sport and in other cases from criminal prosecutors. The punishment of four members of the New Orleans Saints for participating a cash-for-hits bounty system targeting opponents is the latest example but not the only one. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston, File)
Robert H. Houston
Koufax Drysdale
Baseball pitchers Don Drysdale (53) and Sandy Koufax share a laugh in the dressing room at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. on Oct. 2, 1965. Koufax beat the Milwaukee Braves 3-1 to win the National League pennant for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drysdale and Koufax have combined to win 48 of the 96 games the Dodgers have won this year. (AP Photo)
DFS
Sinatra loves Los Angeles
Frank Sinatra takes in the first game of the Orioles-Dodgers World Series on Oct. 5, 1966 in Los Angeles with bride Mia Farrow (center) and daughter Tina (right). (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Sandy Koufax announces retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, 31, announces the end of his baseball career due to his arthritic pitching elbow in Beverly Hills, Ca., Nov. 18, 1966. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vince Scully, Joan Crawford, Joan Scully
Vin Scully, sports broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is shown with his wife Joan, in 1972. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)
Harold Filan
Air Pollution
Downtown Los Angeles skyscrapers loom dimly through the smog as seen from Dodger Stadium a mile and half away, July 26, 1973. Predictions of heavy smog prompted some federal agencies to close down offices or operate them with skeleton crews in an effort to reduce pollution by cutting down the number of vehicles on streets and freeways. Local air pollution control officials said the move had no effect on the smog problem. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
Wally Fong
Davey Lopes
Second baseman Davey Lopes of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides safely into second base on a steal in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during fourth National League Playoff Game, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1974 in Los Angeles. Second baseman Rennie Stennett is applying the tag too late. Lopes scored on Jim Wynn?s long double to center. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Rick Monday
Outfielder Rick Monday of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches the flight of the ball as it leaves the bat during practice at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 20, 1977. Monday was traded to the Dodgers in the off-season by the Chicago Cubs. Monday was the outfielder that took the U.S. flag away from two people attempting to burn it on April 25, 1976. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
Jeff Robbins
Tommy John
The Dodgers’ Tommy John, whose throwing arm was repaired in a radical operation in 1974, pitches (above) his first victory since July 1974, as he downed Pittsburgh, Monday, April 29, 1976 in Los Angeles. His ruptured ligament in the elbow was replaced with a tendon (cq) from his right forearm. He worked out all last season, but did not play. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)
Wally Fong
Dodgers Reds Cey 1976
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Ron Cey dives for a hit by Cincinnati Reds batter George Foster in the third inning of a game in Cincinnati, May 28, 1976. The hit extended Foster's hitting streak to eight consecutive games. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)
Brian Horton
Tom Lasorda Dodgers
Tom Lasorda, right, talks with newsmen on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1976 in Los Angeles after he was named manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, succeeding Walter Alston, left, who announced his retirement on Monday. Lasorda was previously a coach with the Dodgers. (AP Photo/David F Smith)
David F Smith
Abdul Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes a swing at a pitch while taking batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Ca., June 28, 1977. Abdul-Jabbar, a star of the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, likes to take batting practice for the fun of it. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dodgers vs Giants NL Playoffs 1977
The Los Angeles Dodgers shower manager Tom Lasorda, center, with champagne following their 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants to clinch the NL West, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 1977, San Francisco, Calif. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Dusty Baker
Los Angeles Dodgers Dusty Baker takes a long drink of champagne in the dressing room after the Dodgers won the National League pennant with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, Oct. 8, 1977. Baker, voted most valuable player in the playoff series, hit a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Dodgers in the lead. (AP Photo)
STF
Reggie, Reggie, Reggie!
New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson hits the first of his three home runs off Burt Hooton of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Oct. 18, 1977, at New York's Yankee Stadium. Jackson's three home runs helped to an 8-4 win, clinching the World Series championship. (AP Photo)
AP
Steve Garvey, Cyndy Garvey, Cyndy Truhan, Bowie Kuhn, Bob Eucker
Los Angeles Dodgers Steve Garvey is holds the Most Valuable Player trophy, flanked by his wife Cyndy at left, and baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn, and ABC sports commentator Bob Eucker at right, in Los Angeles, July 11, 1978. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
World Series 1978
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Steve Yeager, left, goes over to congratulate pitcher Terry Forster after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees 11-5 in the first game of the World Series on Oct. 10, 1978 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Baseball Fernando Valenzuela
Dodgers pitching ace Fernando Valenzuela receives flowers from three of his fans during a Baseball clinic in Los Angeles on May 16, 1981. The children are from the East Los Angeles section which is mostly a Mexican-American neighborhood. (AP Photo/RR)
RR
World Series Yankees Dodgers
Three Los Angeles Dodgers players named Most Valuable Players in the World Series against the New York Yankees, celebrate after the Dodgers won in New York, Oct. 28, 1981. From left, outfielder Pedro Guerrero, catcher Steve Yeager and third baseman Ron Cey. (AP Photo)
Uncredited
Fernando Valenzuela
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela struck out 15 batters, allowed only three hits, and drove in the game-winning run as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 23, 1984. (AP Photo/David Fields)
David Fields
NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985
Staff
Dodgers Valenzuela 1986
Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela eyes his opponent as he winds up for a pitch against the Houston Astros Sept. 11, 1986, in Los Angeles. The game mark Valenzuela's 19th win of the season, the best pitching record in the National League. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Lennox McLendon
Fonda Lasorda
Jane Fonda (44) leads Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, center, not wearing cap, and baseball players and camp participants in stretching exercise at the team's Dodgertown training facility in Vero Beach, Fla., Nov. 13, 1986. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
Tom Lasorda, Kirk Gibson, Pedro Guerrero
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda hold court for Kirk Gibson, center, and Pedro Guerrero before their game with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, March 4, 1988 in Vero Beach, Florida. Gibson the object of a practical joke on Thursday, left the field and didn’t play against Japan’s Chunichi Dragons. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Guerrero Bonds
Pittsburgh Pirates' Barry Bonds (24) trots past Los Angeles Dodgers' third baseman Pedro Guerrero after his third-inning homer off Dodgers' starter Orel Hershiser in Pittsburgh, May 13, 1988. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Gene Puskar
Orel Hershiser
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser winds up for a pitch against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Ca., Wednesday night, Sept. 28, 1988. Hershiser is attempting to tie former Dodger pitcher Don Drysdale's record whose 58.2 scoreless innings came in 1968. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
LENNY IGNELZI
Mets vs Dodgers NL Playoffs 1988
New York Mets Kevin McReynolds, left, is blocked by Los Angeles Dodger catcher Mike Scioscia (14) as he makes his way to home plate during ninth inning action in the first game of the NL Championship Series, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. Scioscia did not catch the ball and McReynolds scored on the play to lift the Mets past the Dodgers, 3-2. Umpire Harry Wendelstedt watches the play. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Lennox McLendon
Mets vs Dodgers NL Champ 1988
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax (3) celebrates with teammate Kirk Gibson (23) after Sax scored in the second inning of game two of the NLCS, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. New York Mets catcher Gary Carter (8) is at right. The Dodgers defeated the Mets, 6-3. (AP Photo/Read Saxon)
Read Saxon
1988 Dodgers World Series Ring
Mets vs Dodgers NL Champ 1988
Lenny Ignelzi
Gibson's miracle
Los Angeles Dodgers Kirk Gibson raises his arm in celebration as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Oakland A's 5-4 in the first game of the World Series at Dodger Stadium Oct. 15, 1988. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
RUSTY KENNEDY
World Series Oakland LA 1988
Oakland A's slugging star Jose Canseco, left, chats with Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Orel Hershiser on the field at Dodger Stadium prior to the start of the first game of the World Series, Oct. 15, 1988. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
Kirk Gibson World Series 1988
Injured Los Angeles Dodgers star Kirk Gibson watches the action from the dugout at Dodger Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 15, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. A leg injury kept Gibson out of the first game of World Series against the Oakland A's. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Bob Galbraith
Athletics vs Dodgers World Series 1988
Reed Saxon
1988 MLB World Series
Oakland A's Jose Canseco heads back to the dugout after striking out with a man on first in the bottom of the ninth inning of the fourth game of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1988 in Oakland. Canseco was held hitless in the game as the A's went down to defeat, 4-3, and they now trail the series, 3-1. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi
Fred Claire and Tommy Lasorda rejoice in 1988
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, and Fred Claire, Dodger Vice President hoist the World Series trophy following their team's decisive 5-2 win over the Oakland A's Oct. 20,1988. (AP Photo/stf)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Orel Hershiser dominant in Oakland
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser is shown with his World Series Most Valuable Player trophy following the Dodgers' decisive 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Ca., Thursday, Oct. 20, 1988. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
1988 MLB World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers Mickey Hatcher is congratulated by teammates following his two-run first inning home run against the Oakland A's in the fifth game of the World Series at Oakland Coliseum, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1988. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)
Sal Veder
Athletics vs Dodgers World Series 1988
Winning pitcher and World Series MVP Orel Hershiser is lifted in the air by catcher Rick Dempsey following the Dodgers decisive 5-2 win over the Oakland As, Thursday, Oct. 21, 1988, Oakland, Calif. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Lennox McLendon
1988 MLB World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy over his head, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)
Alan Greth
Ronald Reagan with The Dodgers 1988
Pres. Ronald Reagan, left, takes a bat in hand that was given to him by members of the 1988 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, as they met with Reagan in the White House Rose Garden, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1988, Washington, D.C. At center is manager Tommy Lasorda and right is pitcher Oral Hershiser. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
Scott Applewhite
Rick Dempsey and Gary Carter
Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Dempsey, left, is sate at home in the seventh inning at Shea Stadium as New York Mets catcher Gary Carter applies the late tag, August 19, 1989 in New York. Dempsey scored from second base on a single to left field by Alfredo Griffin. The Mets won, 4-1. (AP Photo/Lou Requena)
Lou Requena
Billy Bean
Outfielder Billy Bean of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a few practice swings before stepping into the batting cage at spring training camp at Dodgertown, in Vero Beach, Fla., Feb. 22, 1990. Bean, who finished the 1989 season with the Dodgers and played earlier for the Detroit Tigers, is among the members of the early minor league camp. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Eddie Murray
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Eddie Murray (33) receives a hand from third base coach Joe Amalfitano after Murray hit a two-run homer during the third inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 19, 1990 in San Francisco. Murray hit two homers on each side of the plate and drove in three runs for the day as the Dodgers beat the Giants 6-2. (AP Photo/John G. Mabanglo)
John G. Mabanglo
Strawberry Claire
Fred Claire, general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, holds a jersey with new Dodgers player Darryl Strawberry in Los Angeles, Ca., Thursday, Nov. 8, 1990. Strawberry signed a five-year, $20.3 million contract. Accompanying Strawberry are his wife, Lisa, two-year-old daughter Diamond, and five-year-old son Darryl Jr. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
BOB GALBRAITH
Gary Carter Dodgers 1991
Gary Carter of the Los Angeles Dodgers swings during the ninth inning of their game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 5, 1991, Los Angeles, Calif. Carter broke the 2000 mark for base hits during the seventh inning and finished the night batting 3 for 4. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-1. (AP Photo/Mark J.Terrill)
Mark J.Terrill
Rodney King, Jimmie Davis
Wearing a hat and dark glasses, Rodney King watches the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 13, 1993 as a jury deliberates on the fate of four Los Angeles police officers accused of violating King?s civil rights. Jimmie Davis, left, brother of Dodgers outfielder Eric Davis, sits with King. Other people are unidentified. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Kevork Djansezian
1994 MLB All Star Game
Catcher Mike Piazza of Los Angeles Dodgers, left, and Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies, warm up during the All Star game practice session in Baltimore Monday, July 12, 1993 . (AP Photo/Rusty Kenndy)
Rusty Kennedy
Mike Piazza, Barry Bonds
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza misses the tag on San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds in the sixth inning of their game, Oct. 2, 1993, at Dodger Stadium. Bonds scored on a double by teammate Dave Martinez. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
Doug Pizac
Brett Butller and Todd Hundley
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Brett Butller climbs the wall and reaches over it to rob the New York Mets’ Todd Hundley of a three-run homer in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium, Friday, July 8, 1994 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Mike Piazza and Tony Gwynn
Los Angeles Dodgers’ catcher Mike Piazza goes up for the catch as San Diego Padres’ Tony Gwynn slides in to score during third inning action, Tuesday, August 1, 1994 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lois Bernstein)
Lois Bernstein
Dodgers Giants Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Hideo Nomo, of Japan, winds up to deliver a pitch against unidentified San Francisco Giants batter, May 2, 1995 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Paul Sakuma
Japan Nomo
Tokyoites glue themselves to a TV screen showing Japanese pitcher Hideo Nomo pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Colorado Rockies in a baseball game aired live from Los Angeles at Sony Plaza in Tokyo's Ginza district Friday afternoon, June 30, 1995. Nomo struck out 13 batters in Thursday and won his sixth straight game by 3-0. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Shizuo Kambayashi
Raul Mondesi goes yard
Los Angeles Dodgers Raul Mondesi, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres Saturday Sept. 30, 1995 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike Poche)
MIKE POCHE
Piazza and Nomo share a sip
Los Angeles Dodgers Mike Piazza, left, and Hideo Nomo celebrate winning the National League West Championship in the locker room after beating the San Diego Padres Saturday Sep. 30, 1995 in San Diego. Los Angeles, in first place when the strike ended last season, hadn't been in the playoffs since 1988. That year, they also clinched the division title in San Diego and went on to beat Oakland in the World Series. (AP Photo/Sandy Huffaker)
SANDY HUFFAKER
Chan Ho Park
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Chan Ho Park throws in the first inning against the Florida Marlins, Thursday, April 11, 1996 in Los Angeles. Park, who is Korean, is making his first start at Dodger Staduim.(AP Photo/Eric Draper)
ERIC DRAPER
Dodgers Marlins 1996
Los Angeles Dodgers Greg Gagne turns a ground ball up the middle into a double play, April 14, 1996, during the Dodgers' 6-1 victory over the Marlins at Dodger Stadium. The Marlin baserunner is Greg Colbrunn. (AP Photo/Tammy Lechner)
Tammy Lechner
Dodgers Cubs 1996
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chad Fonville slides safely into second base after hitting a double while Chicago Cubs’ Todd Haney applies a late tag during the third inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, April 27, 1996. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
Michael Caulfield
Delino DeShields
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Delino DeShields stops a hit by Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning on Thursday, June 6, 1996 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)
Susan Sterner
MIKE PIAZZA
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza holds the MVP trophy after the All-Star game Tuesday, July 9, 1996 in Philadelphia. Piazza had two RBI's including a second inning homerun.(AP Photo/Roberto Borea)
ROBERTO BOREA
Lasorda leaves the dugout
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda and his wife, Jo, leave Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Monday, July 29, 1996, after a news conference where Lasorda announced his retirement as club manager. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
Lasorda remembered at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager Tommy Lasorda waves to his team members from the press box, as their game against the Florida Marlins gets underway Wednesday, July 31, 1996 in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Damian Dovaranes)
DAMIAN DOVARGANES
Brett Butler returns
Brett Butler of the Los Angeles Dodgers tips his helmet to a cheering crowd during their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 6, 1996, in Los Angeles. This marks Butler's first game since having cancer surgery on his neck. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Nomo No-hitter
With the scoreboard showing nothing but zeros in the background, members of the Los Angeles Dodgers mob starting pitcher Hideo Nomo in front of the mound after Nomo completed a no-hitter with a 9-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in Denver's Coors Field late on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1996. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
Todd Hollandsworth
Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Todd Hollandsworth poses near a wall of photos in the clubhouse at Dodger Stadium after learning he has been named Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of American on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1996 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Jackie Robinson honored
Rachel Robinson, widow of famed baseball player Jackie Robinson, shows the design of a planned commemorative coin in her husband's honor, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1997, at a special presentation in New York. This is the opening event sponsored by Major League Baseball and the Jackie Robinson Foundation to honor Robinson's entry as the first black player into the major leagues in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ceremonies honoring Robinson will be held at baseball stadiums around the nation in 1997. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
Eric Karros LA Dodger HR king
Eric Karros singles in to left center field to move Mike Piazza to second base during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, Friday, April 4, 1997. (AP Photo/E.J. Flynn)
E.J. FLYNN
Todd Zeile sliding into home
Los Angeles Dodgers' Todd Zeile, left, slides to score a run at home plate while Chicago Cubs catcher Scott Servais waits for the ball during the third inning Sunday, May 4, 1997, in Los Angeles. Zeile scored from third base on a suicide squeeze by Dodgers' pitcher Chan Ho Park. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
South Korean Dodger fan
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS AUGUST 2-3 -- A South Korean baseball fan watches TV screens broadcasting Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Park Chan-ho pitch against Philadelphia Phillies at Yongsan Electronics Market in Seoul Saturday, July 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Yun Jai-hyoung)
YUN JAI-HYOUNG
Lasorda choked up in Cooperstown
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda wipes his eye Sunday, August, 3, 1997, at his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/George Widman)
GEORGE WIDMAN
OTIS NIXON
Los Angleles Dodgers centerfielder Otis Nixon leaps to rob the Montreal Expos' David Segui of a home run in the fourth inning of their game Thursday, Aug. 14, 1997, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Nixon made several at-the-wall saves of flies for the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Mike Piazza in Japan
Mike Piazza is surrounded by young Japanese baseball players in Tokyo Wednesday, November 5, 1997. The Dodgers' catcher, who hit 40 home runs this season, shared his enthusiasm about baseball with young Japanese fans in a baseball clinic, which drew about 50 aspiring youngsters. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
KOJI SASAHARA
Kevin Orie, Eric Young
Chicago Cubs Kevin Orie puts the tag on Los Angeles Dodgers Eric Young for the third out as Young attempts to steal second base during the seventh inning, Sunday, April 26, 1998 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Hayes)
John Hayes
Gary Sheffield
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gary Sheffield connects for an RBI single during the third inning of their game, Saturday, May 16, 1998, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Glenn Hoffman interim manager
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman watches the scoreboard during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 24, 1998, in Los Angeles. Hoffman took over for the fired Bill Russell three months ago and will meet with general manager Kevin Malone shortly after the season ends to determine Hoffman's future with the club. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Davey Johnson, Kevin Malone
Newly-named manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Davey Johnson, is all smiles at a news conference, Friday, Oct. 23, 1998 announcing the appointment at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. With Johnson is Dodgers General Manager, Kevin Malone. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Kevin Brown
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kevin Brown throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 27, 1999, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MORRY GASH
Grudzielanek goes flying
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mike Grudzielanek, top, flies over Pittsburgh Pirates Jason Kendall as he completes the double play on Warren Morris in the sixth inning in Pittsburgh Monday May 31, 1999. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
GENE J. PUSKAR
Adrian Beltre at third
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Beltre dives for a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Vinny Castilla during the first inning, Wednesday, July 21, 1999, in Los Angeles. Castilla was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
PIAZZA SHEFFIELD
New York Mets' Mike Piazza, left, holds his forehead as he bleeds after getting struck in the head by Los Angeles Dodgers' Gary Sheffield's swing during the sixth inning Wednesday, May 31, 2000, at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Gary Sheffield took a big swing at Mike Hampton's breaking pitch, and the bat struck Piazza on the right side of his forehead. He was led off the field bleeding and taken to the clubhouse.(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Eric Karros L.A. legend
Los Angeles Dodgers' Eric Karros waves to the crowd after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 13, 2000. The Dodgers won 6-1. The home run was Karros' 229th as a Dodger surpassing Ron Cey's previous mark of 228. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
MICHAEL CAULFIELD
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant of the NBA world champion Los Angeles Lakers looks to catch the baseball after tossing it behind his back before throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium prior to the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 27, 2000, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Shawn Green watches it fly
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green watches his deep drive to left in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres Thursday, July 6, 2000 in San Diego. Padres leftfielder Al Martin dropped the ball when he hit the fence and three runs scored to break the game open. The play was ruled an error. Green had two other hits including a home run. Padres catcher at left is Wiki Gonzalez. (AP photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
LENNY IGNELZI
Oreo stacking? Really?
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Luke Prokopec, left, and Colorado Rockies pitcher Jerry DiPoto go head-to-head in an Oreo stacking contest before the game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2000, in Los Angeles. DiPoto's tower of cookies collasped just before the 30-second buzzer giving Prokopec the title of best Oreo stacker in Major League Baseball. Nabisco held the contest for children and the winners will advance to the finals. (AP Photo/John Hayes)
JOHN HAYES
Jim Tracy signs on
The Los Angeles Dodgers' new manager, Jim Tracy, center, holds his new jersey with vice president Tommy Lasorda, left, and general manager Kevin Malone during a news conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2000, where the team announced Tracy's promotion. Tracy, formerly the bench coach, succeeds Davey Johnson, fired Oct. 6 after two years on the job. (AP Photo/Lee Celano)
LEE CELANO
Spring Training 2001
Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielders Shawn Green, right, and Marquis Grissom break for second base as they practice base running skills Tuesday Feb. 27, 2001 in Vero Beach, Fla. The Dodgers in a trade sent Devon White to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for Grissom and a minor-leaguer to be named later. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS
National Anthem
Entertainer Barry Manilow sings the national anthem on opening day at Dodger Stadium, Monday, April 2, 2001, in Los Angeles, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson)
KIM D. JOHNSON
Alex Cora
Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Cora reaches for the plate after colliding with Arizona Diamondbacks' catcher Damian Miller, not shown, to score a run during a suicide squeeze in the second inning Thursday, April 5, 2001, in Los Angeles. Cora scored from third on pitcher Andy Ashby's suicide squeeze. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Gary Sheffield
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Gary Sheffield looks at his home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Matt Whiteside during the ninth inning Saturday, May 12, 2001, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 1-0. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Baseball returns to Brooklyn
Brooklyn's Coney Island parachute jump towers over the Brooklyn Cyclones' new $39 million baseball stadium at dusk during their home debut against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Monday, June 25, 2001, in New York. The class A Cyclones, the first professional team to return to Brooklyn after the departure of the Brooklyn Dodgers 44 years ago, defeated the Scrappers 3-2 in the 10th inning. (AP Photo/Barbara Woike)
BARBARA WOIKE
9/11, baseball returns
Fans react as a giant American flag is displayed on the field prior to the start of action between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 17, 2001. Baseball returned to the playing fields nearly a week after terrorism halted major league play. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Picture Day ahead of strike?
Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers have their team picture taken in an empty stadium as Friday's baseball strike deadline looms, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2002, prior to their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles. Friday's stoppage would be the sport's ninth in 30 years. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Baseball As America
Peter Clark makes final adjustments to a giant Los Angeles Dodgers baeball hat on the Tyrannosaurus at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2002 in Los Angeles. At the lower right is Triccritops adorned with a San Diego Padres cap. The scene is to publicize "Baseball As America," a traveling exhibit from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum opening Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
CORA SPIVEY
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Alex Cora, top, rolls over Arizona Diamondbacks runner Junior Spivey after Cora tagged Spivey out in the seventh inning Wednesday, April 2, 2003, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)
PAUL CONNORS
WILLS
Los Angeles Dodgers legendary base-stealer Maury Wills ackowledges the fans as he is introduced along with other Dodger greats during Opening Day festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Monday, April 7, 2003. The Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 in 12 innings. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Valenzuela returns
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, right, makes his return to the Dodgers organization as a Spanish-language broadcaster, as the Dodgers played the Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 6, 2003, in Los Angeles. To his left is fellow broadcaster Pepe Yniguez. The Dodgers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jerome T. Nakagawa)
JEROME T. NAKAGAWA
Alright, alright, alright!
Actor Matthew McConaughey autographs Daniel Collins' Los Angeles Dodgers cap prior to the game between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, May 13, 2003, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was baseball cap night at the stadium. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Paul Lo Duca bomb
Los Angeles Dodgers' Paul Lo Duca, right, rounds third after hitting a home run during the fifth inning Saturday night, May 17, 2003, in Los Angeles. Florida Marlins pitcher Michael Tejera is in the foreground. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
LO DUCA ROBERTS IZTURIS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Paul Lo Duca, center, is congratulated in the dugout by teammates Dave Roberts, right, and Cesar Izturis, left, after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning Sunday, June 8, 2003, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Jack Nicholson in Cleveland?
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Cesar Izturis is greeted by a giant version of actor Jack Nicholson during pregame activities of an interleague game with the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, June 14, 2003. Hollywood mascots were on hand to celebrate the Dodgers first series played at Jacobs Field. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
Rickie played in LA too?
St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, left, greets Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Rickey Henderson, center, with a hug during batting practice before the start of a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 17, 2003. Henderson was scheduled to make his debut with the Dodgers on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Jerome T. Nakagawa)
JEROME T. NAKAGAWA
Dave Roberts, manager on the field
Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts, left, reacts to scoring the go-ahead run after the ball got away from Montreal Expos catcher Brian Schneider in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2003. In the background Dodgers Jeromy Burnitz points to the loose ball. The Dodgers beat the Expos 2-1. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
LA loves Adrian Beltre
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Beltre (29) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against San Diego Padres Tuesday, April 6, 2004, at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh)
NAM Y HUH
Jeff Weaver starts for the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jeff Weaver throws to the plate during the first inning against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday night, April 7, 2004, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Get some rest
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kazuhisa Ishii of Japan takes a rest in the dugout during the weather delay against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Thursday, April 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
JACK DEMPSEY
Everybody down
Los Angeles Dodgers' Juan Encarnacion, left, slides into third for a triple as San Francisco Giants' Edgardo Alfonzo makes a late tag while Dodgers' third base coach Glenn Hoffman dives out of the way during the fourth inning, Friday night, April 23, 2004, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Slap hand, slap hand!
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green is greeted in the dugout after a solo homer against the Montreal Expos during the first inning in Los Angeles on Friday, April 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Milton Bradley makes a great play
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Milton Bradley slides to make a second-inning catch on a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jose Castillo on Saturday, May 8, 2004, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
GENE J. PUSKAR
Is Schwarzenegger hard to spell?
Los Angeles Inner City Games founder Daniel Hernandez, left, and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, center, present a Dodgers jersey to California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger during a ceremony honoring Schwarzenegger as "Man of the Year," at the Hollenbeck Youth Center Friday, May 14, 2004, during the 23rd Annual "Salute to the L.A. Dodgers" in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger is a co-founder of the Inner City Games Foundation. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
Odalis Perez against the Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers' Odalis Perez pitches against the Atlanta Braves on Friday May 21, 2004, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
JOHN AMIS
Milton Bradley is upset
Los Angeles Dodgers' Milton Bradley throws a bag of baseballs onto the field after being ejected from the game by umpire Terry Craft for arguing balls and strikes against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning Tuesday, June 1, 2004, at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Brown)
MATT BROWN
Gold Gloves
Los Angeles Dodgers thrid baseman Adrian Beltre throws out Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Bennett during the seventh inning, Wednesday, June 2, 2004, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Nomo in Vegas
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo warms up between innings as he pitches for the Las Vegas 51's against the Edmonton Trappers Thursday, June 3, 2004 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas as the 51's mascot Cosmo the space alien rounds the bases. Nomo is on a rehabilitation assignment to the Pacific Coast League AAA team.(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
JOE CAVARETTA
Gagne saves 84 straight
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Eric Gagne throws in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, July 5, 2004, in Los Angeles. Gagne's major league-record streak of 84 consecutive saves ended when he blew a 5-3 lead. (AP Photo/John Hayes)
JOHN HAYES
Milton Bradley gets picked off
Los Angeles Dodgers' Milton Bradley is picked off first base by Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez as first baseman Kevin Millar applies the tag during the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, June 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
WINSLOW TOWNSON
Olympic torch relay
Boxer Vitali Klitschko runs inside Dodger Stadium with the Olympic torch in front of a picture of Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Eric Gagne, Wednesday, June 16, 2004, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
Are we still upset?
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Eric Gagne, third from right, is held by teammate Adrian Beltre and San Francisco Giants' Ray Durham as Dodgers catcher Paul LoDuca holds San Francisco Giants' Michael Tucker in the eighth inning on Thursday, June 24, 2004, in San Francisco. Tucker rushed the mound after being knocked down by a pitch from Gagne causing a bench-clearing brawl. Giants won, 9-3. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ
Adrian Beltre
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Beltre hits a two-run home run off of Anaheim Angels pitcher Bartolo Colon in the first inning in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 3, 2004. Cesar Izturis also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
Eric Gagne
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Eric Gagne looks down at his glove after blowing a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, July 5, 2004, in Los Angeles. The blown save marked the end of an 84-game save streak dating back to August 2002. The Dodgers won 6-5 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/John Hayes)
JOHN HAYES
Juan Encarnacion lays out
Los Angeles Dodgers Juan Encarnacion dives to make a catch, taking away a hit from San Diego Padres' Jay Payton in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
Hee Seop Choi
Los Angeles Dodgers' Hee Seop Choi of South Korea, right, is greeted at home after a homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
That will leave a mark
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder J.D. Drew slams into the wall trying to catch a double by Minnesota Twins Shannon Stewar during the second inning in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
That doesn't look right
Los Angeles Angels' Jeff DaVanon, right, steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers' second baseman Jeff Kent looks on in the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Francis Specker)
FRANCIS SPECKER
Jayson Werth home run
Los Angeles Dodgers' Jayson Werth (28) is congratulated by third base coach Jim Lett after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, June 26, 2005, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
RIC FRANCIS
Mike Edwards first MLB homerun
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mike Edwards watches his first major league homer off Arizona Diamaondbacks starting pitcher Javier Vazquez throws to the during the first inning in Los Angeles on Friday, July 1, 2005. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Antonio Perez leaps and makes the play
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Antonio Perez, left, leaps to try to catch a throw by Dodgers' catcher Jason Phillips as Arizona Diamondbacks Craig Counsell, right, slides into third base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning by Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Francis Specker)
FRANCIS SPECKER
Jason Repko beats the throw
Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Repko (17) slides safely across home plate as Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus (11) reaches for the ball during the third inning Sunday, July 10, 2005 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
DAVID J. PHILLIP
Jeff Kent misses the throw
Los Angeles Dodgers' Jeff Kent, left, misses the throw from the catcher as New York Mets' David Wright steals second base in the third inning in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 12 , 2005. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
Derek Lowe
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Derek Lowe throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 5, 2005. (AP Photo/Francis Specker)
FRANCIS SPECKER
Nomar Garciaparra
Los Angeles Dodgers' Nomar Garciaparra is handed baseballs from fans to autograph before a game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles on Monday, June 5, 2006. Garciaparra is home, he's healthy, he's happy and he's hitting the way he did in Boston, when he was a five-time All-Star who won consecutive AL batting championships for the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Francis Specker)
FRANCIS SPECKER
Cory Sullivan, Matt Kemp, Omar Quintanilla
Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, front left, advances to third base as Colorado Rockies shortstop Omar Quintanilla, front right, rolls on the infield after missing a pickoff throw at second base from catcher J.D. Closser in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Saturday, June 10, 2006. Rockies center fielder Cory Sullivan, back, comes in to pick up the loose ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
Takashi Saito, Todd Helton
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Takashi Saito of Japan, front, reacts after getting Colorado Rockies' Todd Helton to ground out for the final out of the Dodgers' come-from-behind 6-5 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Sunday, June 11, 2006. Saito earned his fourth save of the season for his effort. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
Andre Ethier
Los Angeles Dodgers' Andre Ethier follows through on his two-run triple off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Medders in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 4, 2006.(AP Photo/Francis Specker)
FRANCIS SPECKER
Clayton Kershaw in Spring Training
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Washington Nationals in a spring training Grapefruit League baseball game, in Vero Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 4, 2008.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Clayton Kershaw MLB debut
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in left field before making his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Sunday May 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Kevork Djansezian
Manny Ramirez, Tommy Lasorda
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda greets the teams newest player, Manny Ramirez on his way to a news conference before the Dodgers baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Manny Ramirez, Andruw Jones, Matt Kemp
Los Angeles Dodgers Manny Ramirez, far left, Andruw Jones, and Matt Kemp (27) celebrate their 4-1 victory over the Cardinals in their baseball game on Thursday, August 7, 2008, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson)
KYLE ERICSON
NLCS Phillies Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Ramirez hits an rbi single during the first inning in Game 3 of the National League baseball championship series Sunday, Oct. 12, 2008, in Los Angeles. At left is Phillies' catcher Carlos Ruiz and home plate umpire Mike Everitt. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Giants Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers fans hold up a a sign that says "MANNYWOOD" for the Dodgers' Manny Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, April 16, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
We need some MAGIC!!!
FILE - This April 23, 2003 file photo shows former Lakers star Magic Johnson showing the view of downtown Los Angeles from the top floor of the 32-story Transamerica Center, in Los Angeles. A group that includes Johnson and longtime baseball executive Stan Kasten agreed Tuesday night, March 27, 2012, to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt for a record $2 billion. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
NICK UT
Carl Crawford
Los Angeles Dodgers' Carl Crawford (3) scores on a A.J. Ellis ground ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, Aug. 11, 2014 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Hanley Ramirez, Javier Lopez
Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanley Ramirez, right, celebrates after scoring on a single by Juan Uribe as San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Javier Lopez stands near during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Associated Press
Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, embraces Adrian Gonzalez after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Clayton Kershaw, Tim Hudson, Andrew Susac, Chad Fairchild
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw hits an RBI triple as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Hudson, left, and catcher Andrew Susac, right, look on along with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sept. 24, 2014 in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Zack Greinke, Don Mattingly
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zack Greinke, right, is congratulated by manager Don Mattingly after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Zack Greinke
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke takes a moment before facing his first New York Mets batter during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi
White Sox Spring Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks to reporters after a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Joc Pederson, Buster Posey
The Dodgers' Joc Pederson watches his two-run home run with San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey looking on during the fifth inning of Sunday's game in Los Angeles. The Dodgers went on to a 3-1 win.
Associated Press
Angels Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, pitches to Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, as catcher A.J. Ellis catches during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Los Angeles. Kershaw and Trout both received MVP honors in 2014 from their respective leagues. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Dodgers Reds Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez smiles as he runs past third base coach Chris Woodward (45) after hitting a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey in the first inning of Monday's game in Cincinnati.
Associated Press