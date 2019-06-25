Lompoc struck early. Santa Maria struck often.
Santa Maria's approach won out.
Lompoc took an early 3-0 lead in Tuesday's District 6 13-year-old elimination game. Santa Maria then scored six straight runs and then did enough to hold on to beat Lompoc 11-8.
Santa Maria plays Orcutt Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the District 6 13-year-old championship game. Both Santa Maria and Orcutt have clinched berths in the next round of play, the state tournament which will be held in Bakersfield.
The Central California Babe Ruth Tournament will start July 5 at the Northwest Bakersfield Baseball Complex.
Lompoc started tournament play Sunday with a loss to Orcutt. Orcutt then beat host Santa Maria Monday night, advancing to the final of the three-team, double-elimination tournament.
Santa Maria relied on the pitching of starter Austin Eaker. The 13-year-old struck out nine batters, getting ahead in the strike zone with good control of his fastball and striking batters out with a wicked curveball.
Eaker left with two outs in the sixth and Santa Maria ahead 8-6. Vinny Reyes did well in relief, to keep Lompoc at bay.
Lompoc's biggest issue was defense. The team made several stellar defensive plays, but didn't have enough consistency on that side of the field to beat a solid Santa Maria team.
Lompoc committed eight errors on the day. But there were some highlights.
Right fielder RJ Fuentes made a nice play, turning a 9-3 double play by tracking down a short flyball, making the catch on the run and then firing to first for the second out.
Catcher Andrew Aguilar baited a Santa Maria runner home with a short throw to second and then received the throw back home from shortstop Rudy Elizondo and made the tag to prevent a Santa Maria run.
Third baseman Chase Overman started a 5-3-5 double play. Overman fielded a sharp grounder and fired the ball to first baseman Oscar Lazos for the force out. Lazos then made a strong throw from the bag to Overman at third to complete the double play.
Lompoc, though, had trouble making the routine plays.
Two throwing errors in the seventh inning allowed Santa Maria to score three unearned runs to put the game away.
Santa Maria took advantage of the extra outs. Matthew Herrera hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 9-7, Robert Cota hit an RBI single to tack on another run and Santiago Carlos smashed the a ball to deep left for the final run of the day on a double.
Nic Caballero got the scoring started for Lompoc with a two-run single in the first inning. Aguilar then put down a beautiful bunt on a squeeze play to give Lompoc a 3-0 lead.
In the second inning, two Lompoc errors helped Santa Maria score its first two runs of the day.
Santa Maria's Andrew Sandoval singled home a run to give Santa Maria its first lead in the third. Matt Herrera hammered a single to put Santa Maria up 5-3. Santa Maria scored another unearned run in the fourth to make it 6-3.
Lazos cut into Santa Maria's lead with an RBI single for Lompoc in the fourth.
Ruben Guzman, Santa Maria's first baseman, laced a pitch to the opposite field on a two-strike count to drive in two runs for the tournament host, putting his team up 8-4.
Alex Lugo sparked a Lompoc rally with a two-strike hit to left field. Pinch runner William Brickey then scored on a passed ball before Lugo scored on a throwing error at third to cut Santa Maria's lead to 8-6.
Eaker then got back-to-back to strikeouts on curveballs before Zach Scott reached base on an error and Eaker was relieved by Reyes.
Overland roped a single to left to score Caleb Boston to make it a one-run game.
Santa Maria shortstop Andrew Sandoval then made a solid 6-3 putout to end the inning and Lompoc's threat.
Santa Maria added its three runs in the top of the seventh before Lompoc's Lugo drove in the final run of the game with a hard-hit ball to left field, scoring Xavier Moncada from first base.
Santa Maria batters struck out only four times on the day.
District 6 15-year-olds
Lompoc defeated Santa Maria 4-2 in the first game of the championship round at the 15-year-old tournament hosted by Orcutt Babe Ruth.
That win forced a second, winner-take-all game that was held Tuesday night. The result of that game can be found online.
Santa Maria is hosting the 15-year-old state tournament at Elks Field, starting July 5. Lompoc and Santa Maria have clinched berths in that tournament, Santa Maria as the host team and Lompoc by making the final.