Santa Maria Northside won its fourth straight elimination game Thursday night, beating Orcutt National 14-10 at the 10-11-12-year-old District 65 Tournament.
In a game played at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc, Northside's Thomas Zepeda hit two home runs and finished with eight RBIs in the win.
Julien Diaz-Resendez drove in three runs for Northside. Diaz-Resendenz went 2-for-4 and also scored twice.
Orcutt National lead-off hitter Gunner Morinini had another big day setting the table for the ON offense. Morinini went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Connor Chanley also drove in two runs and had two hits for Orcutt National, which was eliminated in the defeat.
Ezra Ornelas, Tim Devan, Torin Ellis, Connor Kimball and Maddox Hageman each had an RBI.
Mornini and Kimball each doubled.
Santa Maria Northside lead-off batter Daniel Salgado went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Aiden Palcencia drew three walks, scored once and drove in a run. Malachi Jordan had a hit and an RBI.
Orcutt National pitchers struck out nine batters but did issue eight walks. Northside pitchers struck out just four batters. They also walked four.
Orcutt National out-hit Northside 15-13. Santa Maria rode a seven-run second inning and held off Orcutt National as it scored six runs in the final two innings.
Northside advances to play Orcutt American on Friday night at 6 p.m. The winner plays Lompoc Saturday at 12 p.m. in the District 65 title game. If Lompoc loses that game, a final winner-take-all game will be held Sunday at noon. All games are played at JM Park in Lompoc.
Northside started its tournament with a 1-0 loss to Orcutt American last Saturday.