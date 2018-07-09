An excited group of kids jogged along the fences while proudly carrying the District 65 Little League championship banner – all 13 of those ecstatic faces representing Santa Maria Northside.
The 10/11/12’s All-Star team – spearheaded by the second perfect game from pitcher Ben Munoz and two home run blasts – defeated Arroyo Grande 6-0 at Lompoc’s Johns-Manville Park on Monday night.
Had Arroyo Grande won, both teams would’ve had to meet again at the same venue on Tuesday night. But Northside rolled through the entire district tournament without a single loss. Manager J.J. Ford praised the work ethic of his team after completing the title run.
“It feels awesome. These kids have worked so hard for this and I’m just proud of them,” Ford said.
The right-handed Munoz stayed on the hill the whole way – surrendering no runs and hits while not allowing a baserunner. He also sent the baseball flying over the fence in right-center field for a solo home run in the bottom of the third.
Munoz's perfect game was cemented by a deep fly ball catch in right field. Ford was in awe of his pitching as he threw perfect games in consecutive starts.
“Second perfect game,” Ford said. “And that was a heck of a play at right field to preserve it. But man, two perfect games in the All-Stars? It’s just awesome.”
Munoz stayed underneath 80 pitches on the evening. Before Munoz’s solo home run smash, Ricky Smith set the tone for the designated home team in the bottom of the first with his two-run home run blast that sailed over the right field fence.
Arroyo Grande kept things close with its own ace on the mound in Caden Cuccia. He and the AG All-Star defense kept the game at 3-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning as the sun began to hide behind the clouds in Lompoc.
Bryce Owen got that inning started by smacking a triple toward center field that took a few hops to the fence – in a hit that originally had the makings of a single but saw the speedy Owen accelerate to third base after a few bounces in the outfield. Andrew Casillas lured him home by pounding a double toward center, making it 4-0.
Munoz returned to the bat to hit a double to right field, extending the lead to 5-0. Lead-off batter Braden Claborn tacked on the last run of the evening by taking advantage of a wild pitch that sailed over catcher Drew Harrigan’s helmet.
Ford cited Smith as another player who stood out on this night.
“From the first game, he had a pretty decent game. In the second or third game, he had the hat trick with three strikeouts. We pushed him through practice and he came back to hit four home runs with 12 RBIs and he gets the first-inning home run here,” Ford said. “He’s definitely one of the leaders of our team.”
Next up for Santa Maria Northside is the Section 1 Tournament which begins Saturday at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc. The District 63 and District 13 champions will play in a game Saturday at 12 p.m. The winner of that game will face Northside on Sunday at 12 p.m. If Northside wins that game it'll play for the sectional title on July 17.
The winner of the sectional tournament advances to the SoCal Division III Tournament in Aliso Viejo, running from July 21-29.