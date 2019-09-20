Lompoc native and Cabrillo High School graduate Danny Duffy outlined his battles with anxiety, depression and panic disorder in an interview published by the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell Friday morning.
Duffy, a pitcher with the Kansas City Royals organization since he was drafted by the major league franchise out of Cabrillo High in 2007, detailed the struggles from his days growing up in Lompoc and attending Cabrillo High to his first major league spring training in 2010.
Duffy, who continues to deal with the mental disorders, tells McDowell that he suffered a panic attack before a game in Kansas City this summer.
“I’m only telling you this because I want someone else who has gone through it to understand it’s not just them,” Duffy told McDowell. “I’m not trying to give you a sob story. I’m just trying to tell you this is a real thing, and some of us out here are dealing with it, man.”
Duffy made the Cabrillo High varsity team as a junior before he became a highly-sought after recruit and potential draft pick after his fastball velocity rocketed past 90 mph. Duffy was eventually drafted by the Royals in the third round in 2007.
Duffy says rookie hazing by veteran pitchers on the Royals staff, in part, caused him to leave the team in 2010.
In the midst of his first major league spring training, Duffy abruptly left the game and retired.
“I’m out, bro,” Duffy told Royals GM Dayton Moore in 2010, according to McDowell. “This ain’t for me.”
Duffy returned to the organization later that year.
The fully story can be read here.