Dailey Bailey: Baseball needs to grow up

Do you have something you love, but that very thing is also incredibly annoying at the same time?

For me, that's baseball, particularly at the major league level.

One of the most irritating aspects of this game (besides the TV blackouts, labor disputes and overpriced hot dogs and parking), are the 'unwritten rules' that I hear so much about. (Also, if these rules are so important, why don't you all write them down?)

In Monday night's game against the Rangers, the unwritten rule violated by Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres infielder and one of the most exciting young players in the game, was quite an obscure one.

Apparently, you have to take a pitch when you're up 3-0 in the count with the bases loaded and your team is leading 7-0.

Tatis, apparently missing the take sign from third base and not being aware of this very-necessary-rule-that-doesn't-exist-but-also-definitely-does-exist, got a fat fastball and jumped all over it for a grand slam.

Tatis's "antics" upset Texas manager Chris Woodward, who said this: "There's a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game. I didn't like it, personally. You're up by seven in the eighth inning, it's typically not a good time. It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, the norms are being challenged."

Can I see these rules? So, for example, if you're up by seven after the seventh inning you can only give 75 percent effort? Or is it 50 percent?

Is that how this works? Is Tatis's grand slam alright if the count is 2-0?