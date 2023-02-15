The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) are on the outs. The CCAA cut ties with the LPBUA last Friday after the LPBUA refused the CCAA's final offer considering game pay for its umpires.
LPBUA secretary treasurer Brian Ashbrook told the Times about a week before the CCAA ended its communication with his organization that pay was the biggest concern for the LPBUA, but there were also concerns about coaches and fan abuse of umpires.
When it comes to the organization's concerns about how umpires are treated, and CCAA spokesman Sam DeRose, Atascadero High School's athletic director, did say to the Times that the CCAA is taking steps to address that, I am with the LPBUA 100 percent. I'll get to that later.
When it comes to the LPBUA's stance concerning game pay, which Ashbrook himself told the Times was the primary issue for his organization, no. I strongly disagree with the LPBUA's position, and I don't understand some of the logic behind it. The LPBUA umpires work hard, and they do a good job. But I think the LPBUA is way off on this one.
A bit of background: Soon after most of the CCAA schools moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year, the CCAA took a look at the Central Section's game pay schedule for officials and decided that the rate for some officials at the non-varsity level was too low. The CCAA sought permission from the Central Section to continue paying its officials at Southern Section rates, the highest of any CIF section in the state, and was granted permission to do so.
Keep in mind that the officials units in all nine CCAA sports other than baseball accepted the Southern Section rates. The LPBUA, upset that its umpires are not being paid at the same rate as football officials, wanted the CCAA to negotiate with the Central Section for a game pay rate for its umpires above what the Southern Section pays.
The LPBUA kept insisting that the CCAA has the authority to do that. The CCAA kept insisting that it does not. I buy the CCAA's position.
Absent an agreement with the LPBUA, DeRose has done the ol' workaround, reaching out to other officiating organizations in an attempt to get umpires to work CCAA games that take place on the Central Coast. So far, it's worked. Every scheduled game this week in the area is staffed with umpires. As the area high school baseball schedule heats up, we'll see.
I believe (for starters) that the LPBUA is taking its beef to the wrong people. I have seen no evidence, from either verbal or written material the LPBUA has sent the Times, that the organization ever dealt directly with the Southern Section, which sets the officiating rates the CCAA pays. Instead, the LPBUA chose to deal with the CCAA, which doesn't. I never understood that.
"We were shown no documentation, no bylaw," that shows the CCAA is bound by the Southern Section rates, Ashbrook told me. "If we had been, that would have ended it right then and there."
The Times reached out to CIF Southern Section Assistant Commissioner Thom Simmons who emailed in reply, "I cannot and will not speak for any other section in the state. I can only speak for the Southern Section. CIF-SS Bylaws dictate our member schools cannot pay officials anything more than what is stated in the Bluebook."
There's the documentation, as far as I'm concerned. If I was a CCAA athletic director, I would have the mind set that since I was paying Southern Section rates, I was playing by Southern Section rules. The CCAA is playing by Southern Section rules.
Yes, I know. CCAA schools are no longer SS member schools. Doesn't matter. Southern Section rates, Southern Section rules.
Under the Southern Section pay schedule that Ashbrook submitted to the Times, varsity baseball umpiring crews consisting of two to four officials (a typical crew size for a varsity baseball game) are paid $92 per game. Under the same schedule, varsity football officiating crews consisting of three to seven officials (a typical crew size for a varsity football game) are paid $106 a game.
The LPBUA believes its umpires should get paid $105 per game, almost exactly the same as football referees.
What the LPBUA doesn't say is that the football refs have to work longer in order to get all their money. The required number of hours for a football crew to work to get the $106 per ref is four. The required number of hours for a baseball crew to work to get the $92 per umpire is three.
The hourly rate for a baseball umpire is actually higher than that for a football referee, $30.67 to $26.50. The math is as clear as a deep blue Montana sky on a cloudless day.
If I was a CCAA athletic director, even if I technically had the authority to negotiate a game pay rate for the LPBUA above and beyond what the Southern Section pays, an authority that the CCAA, again, says it doesn't have, I wouldn't want to do it.
I wouldn't want to do it because I would know that if I did, I would be obligated to offer to do the same thing for officials units in all the other sports. Thus, I would possibly subject myself to do a repeat nine times - nine times! - of what I did for baseball, creating absolute chaos for my athletes and coaches in the process.
One action the LPBUA is taking is to offer individual schools a contract with certified umpires through the LPBUA. We'll see where that goes. I have no idea whether there is a precedent for that sort of thing or not. If there is not, I think trying to set one now would be a bad idea.
A particularly head scratching statement for me that the LPBUA sent was this: "It is common for school districts to pay substitute teachers different pay and for conferences to pay officials different game fees..."
I am one of the substitute teachers for the Santa Maria Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, and have been since I moved here with my family in 2000.
Substitute teachers are independent contractors. So are the LPBUA umpires. I was an independent contractor as a stringer for various newspapers.
Independent contractors work at the pay rate a school district, the CIF Southern Section, a newspaper or whoever, sets or we don't work. That's life.
If someone was to ask me if, had I been an LPBUA umpire would I have voted to accept the Southern Section rate, I would say yes.
Being an independent contractor, I would figure there was nothing to restrict me from working CCAA baseball games if I wanted to. In fact, the CCAA has said that any individual LPBUA umpire who wants to work CCAA baseball games is welcome to do so.
Speaking just for me, I think a $30.67 hourly rate to umpire a high school baseball game is a solid pay rate. I don't think it is a handsome rate. I don't think it is a shabby rate. I think it is a solid, fair rate.
Now to the LPBUA's concern regarding how umpires are treated. Yes, I concur.
Routinely before high school games in all sports, a piece is read over the loudspeaker stressing sportsmanship and that any fan who misbehaves is subject to be escorted from the premises. That's not enough. Many people act as though the words are taking time from their lives they will never get back then ignore them. People who insist on being a thorn in an official's side need to be dealt with much more sternly than many are.
Several years ago during a high school baseball tournament, an assistant coach from an out-of-town team got in the home plate umpire's personal space and shouted for a prolonged length of time at the ump at the top of his lungs.
Any coach in any sport who behaves that way toward an official should be dealt with severely. Behavior that earns a coach a garden variety ejection is one thing. What that dude did is something else.
When it comes to unruly spectators, I would like to see more instances of direct intervention by school administrators and officials. I heard a two-word intervention by the home team athletic director at a high school baseball game. I heard a three-word intervention by the home team AD at a high school soccer game. Both worked. The words the ADs used were not harsh either time.
During a break in the action at a local high school basketball game some years ago, a ref looked directly at a spectacularly verbose (and loud) spectator and barked, "Do you want to stay?!!" The man vigorously nodded his head yes. He didn't say a word the rest of the game.
Nonetheless, I suspect that LPBUA members are not the only umpires who are subject to abuse. And they're not working for the top CIF section pay rate in the state.
Ashbrook was polite and sounded earnest whenever he spoke to me. However, the six-paragraph response the LPBUA sent to the CCAA's last offer, in effect a rejection notice, seemed snarky in parts.
In the first paragraph, the LPBUA chides a local school for re-locating a baseball game from the Central Coast to the Central Valley. The paragraph cites the extra costs involved then states, "God forbid an accident should happen on the dangerous roads that will be traveled. The safety concern alone makes the $13 game fee/umpire well worth it."
Well, yes. The school decided its team would travel to the Central Valley to play the game. Otherwise, since there would have been no umps available thanks to no agreement with the LPBUA, there would have been no game. I would have done the same thing.
I have driven on the roads described. For me, it is no worse than driving on the 210. In fact, I prefer fighting boredom, when it comes to driving on the former, to jockeying in heavily congested traffic when it comes to driving on the latter. (To put everyone's mind at ease, the victorious team returned safely from its journey northeast, a journey that local teams, including that one, have made many times).
The second paragraph reads, "...When the 16 schools left for the Central Section for their own self-interest (less travel and more playoff opportunities), the coastal league schools (which remained in the Southern Section) were left in a lurch without nearby umpires. The LPBUA has a long term relationship with those schools and in order to support them, we are forced to accept SS rates. If we didn't support them, those schools may not have had umpires, or those umpires would be quite expensive due to travel fees."
Athletic directors moving their schools to a CIF section in which they are much closer demographically and geographically to their counterparts than they generally were before. And yes, providing their athletes with more competitive equity, which teams have taken advantage of by winning a combined host of divisional sectional titles. My, how selfish.
If I had been a CCAA athletic director and gotten a load of the above LPBUA missive, knowing that my organization had worked toward, and succeeded in, securing that group a better pay rate — best in the state, in fact — than it had previously, I would have taken a walk, a long one, in order to cool off.
As I walked along, I would have refrained from uttering obscenities, though it would have required some effort to accomplish that.
The LPBUA seemed dead set on pushing for something that was never going to happen, and everyone lost.