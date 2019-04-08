{{featured_button_text}}

Yasiel Puig was traded from the Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds during the off season and the fiery outfielder showed his teammates, the Pirates, the Ohio River Valley, and the Northern Hemisphere that he is still not taking any guff from starting pitchers.

Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer threw behind Cincinnati Reds player Derek Dietrich after he hit a home run into the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh.  

And needless to say, Puig was not happy with the enforcement of the 'unwritten rules' of baseball that would happen the next time Dietrich came to the plate.

And as we all know, the internet tends to love these types of things and immediately sent out to memorialize Yasiel Puig's dedication to his teammates. 

And, because it seems like we are always in the middle of a presidential campaign. 

While the loss of back to back World Series is tough, and the Dodgers are off to a great start this year, it will be tough not to see a full summer of Yasiel Puig try to make the game fun again in his own special way.

The San Francisco Giants will make their way to Cincinnati in the beginning of May, so Puig has a few weeks to cool off before his good friend Madison Bumgardner comes to town. 

