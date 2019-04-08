Yasiel Puig was traded from the Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds during the off season and the fiery outfielder showed his teammates, the Pirates, the Ohio River Valley, and the Northern Hemisphere that he is still not taking any guff from starting pitchers.
Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer threw behind Cincinnati Reds player Derek Dietrich after he hit a home run into the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh.
Stand and stare.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 7, 2019
Derek Dietrich was in no hurry to get out of the box on this splash shot.
(Via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/QZ7xiCRPMw
And needless to say, Puig was not happy with the enforcement of the 'unwritten rules' of baseball that would happen the next time Dietrich came to the plate.
Yasiel Puig wanted AAAALLLLLL THE SMOKE...tried to fight the entire team!!! pic.twitter.com/Krtfn8JscX— 🏀⚾️🏈UNDRFTD🎾🏑🥊📝📝UNS1GND📝📝 (@RichieUrkel) April 7, 2019
And as we all know, the internet tends to love these types of things and immediately sent out to memorialize Yasiel Puig's dedication to his teammates.
"Yasiel Puig starts a brawl" in Renaissance form pic.twitter.com/dqDM7xLEjx— Jonathan Soveta (@eighteenyards) April 7, 2019
@CincyShirts @YasielPuig @Reds pic.twitter.com/CRFXNmUUir— Kimberly Tidwell (@Kimberly_Cincy) April 8, 2019
Not to be outdone by WrestleMania, Yasiel Puig picked a fight with the 1970's pic.twitter.com/WZnUyTMn6J— Cleveland Sports Memes (@BrownsMemes) April 8, 2019
Ok... pic.twitter.com/M4MWTJSpnp— Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) April 7, 2019
And, because it seems like we are always in the middle of a presidential campaign.
Two of my favorite things in one meme, who's the genius that created this beauty. Fighting Billionaires and @YasielPuig. Best meme ever!!! pic.twitter.com/yZPIzwUCcy— Ish the Dish (@Ish_the_Dish) April 8, 2019
While the loss of back to back World Series is tough, and the Dodgers are off to a great start this year, it will be tough not to see a full summer of Yasiel Puig try to make the game fun again in his own special way.
Yasiel Puig 2018 World Series Bat Flip Rating: 119/10 pic.twitter.com/NBaJQlRc8S— Bat Flip Ratings (@BatFlipRatings) April 3, 2019
The San Francisco Giants will make their way to Cincinnati in the beginning of May, so Puig has a few weeks to cool off before his good friend Madison Bumgardner comes to town.
Vin Scully's description of the Puig-Bumgarner dust-up was more entertaining than the actual dust-up. pic.twitter.com/tU5LgiNc9I— Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) September 20, 2016