Cal Poly readies for baseball season with annual alumni game

Cal Poly hosted its annual Alumni baseball game Saturday at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo.

The alumni roster included position players like Zack Zehner, Mark Mathias, Jordan Ellis, Peter Van Gansen, John Schuknecht, Brett Barbier and Jimmy Allen along with pitchers Matt Imhof, Reed Reilly, Casey Bloomquist and Justin Calomeni.

Last year's alumni game was rained out.

Eighteenth-year head coach Larry Lee welcomes back 10 of the 11 position players who started at least 20 games in 2019 and eight of last year's 13 pitchers, including junior right-hander Darren Nelson (13 starts) and southpaw Andrew Alvarez (six starts) along with closer Taylor Dollard (5-0, 2.89 ERA, four saves).

Corner infielder Tate Samuelson collected four hits and drove in four runs to lift the 2020 Cal Poly baseball team to a 12-2 victory over the Alumni.

In winning the alumni game for the sixth straight time, Cal Poly scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.