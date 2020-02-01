Cal Poly readies for baseball season with annual alumni game

Cal Poly hosted its annual Alumni baseball game Saturday at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo.
The alumni roster included position players like Zack Zehner, Mark Mathias, Jordan Ellis, Peter Van Gansen, John Schuknecht, Brett Barbier and Jimmy Allen along with pitchers Matt Imhof, Reed Reilly, Casey Bloomquist and Justin Calomeni.
Last year's alumni game was rained out.
Eighteenth-year head coach Larry Lee welcomes back 10 of the 11 position players who started at least 20 games in 2019 and eight of last year's 13 pitchers, including junior right-hander Darren Nelson (13 starts) and southpaw Andrew Alvarez (six starts) along with closer Taylor Dollard (5-0, 2.89 ERA, four saves).
Corner infielder Tate Samuelson collected four hits and drove in four runs to lift the 2020 Cal Poly baseball team to a 12-2 victory over the Alumni.
In winning the alumni game for the sixth straight time, Cal Poly scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Samuelson, who started the game at third base and finished at first base, singled in the first inning, doubled home a run in the second, singled again in the sixth and belted a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field in the seventh.
Freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz doubled twice and drove in one run while both Connor Gurnik and Elijah Greene contributed a pair of singles, Gurnik knocking home two runs.
Taison Corio drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly while Kyle Ashworth contributed a run-scoring double. Bradlee Beesley singled to drive home the first run of the game.
Cal Poly outhit the Alumni 14-5.
For the Alumni, Kyle Marinconz, older brother of Nick now playing in the Washington Nationals organization, led the way offensively with a single and double. Kevin Morgan added a double while Alex McKenna and Elliot Stewart both singled.
Cal Poly used three pitchers against the Alumni.
Freshman Derek True allowed one run and two hits with seven strikeouts over four innings of work. Kyle Scott, another freshman, pitched three scoreless frames with four strikeouts, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, while sophomore Bryan Woo gave up a run and two hits with four strikeouts over the final two innings.
Michael Clark tossed the first two innings for the Alumni while Trent Shelton, Cameron Cotton, Andrew Bruder, Alec Smith, John Schuknecht and Peter Van Gansen all pitched one frame.
The 2020 season, the 20th inside Baggett Stadium, opens Feb. 14-16 with Cal Poly playing defending national champion Vanderbilt, runner-up Michigan and regional qualifier UConn in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz.
The home opener is Tuesday, Feb. 18, versus Pepperdine at 6 p.m.
Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications Eric Burdick contributed to this report