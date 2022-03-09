Cal Poly Eliminated in Big West Tournament Opening Round by UC Davis, 63-53
HENDERSON, Nev. – Junior guard Trevon Taylor finished with a game high 20 points and grabbed a team leading eight rebounds, but the 10th-seeded Cal Poly men’s basketball program was eliminated in the opening round of the Big West Conference Tournament Tuesday evening by No. 7 UC Davis inside the Dollar Loan Center, 63-53
Sophomore point guard Camren Pierce added 11 points for Cal Poly (7-21), which tied Tuesday’s matchup versus UC Davis (13-10) at 43-43 with five-and-a-half minutes remaining. However, the Aggies – who shot the same exact 40.4 (21-for-52) percent field goal mark as Cal Poly and sank 17 free throws – pulled away with a 20-10 run to advance to the Thursday, March 10 quarterfinal round and a meeting with second-seeded Cal State Fullerton.
Cal Poly, which won the only regular season matchup between the two sides at home, 82-74 (Jan. 15) and closed the regular season with back-to-back victories, was forced into 17 turnovers.
The Mustangs, who won an opening-round game last season to reach the quarterfinals, also received nine points and seven rebounds from sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson.
With Taylor and Stevenson supplying 19 of Cal Poly’s 24 first-half points, the Mustangs led just twice during the opening period, but never trailed by more than five. Taylor produced 14 first-half points alone, shooting 75.0 (6-for-8) percent from the floor while the Mustangs, collectively, produced a 27.5 (9-for-24) percent clip and trailed at the break, 27-24.
Taylor sank the opening basket of the second half, but UC Davis responded with a 6-0 run to go up, 33-26, with 16-and-a-half minutes to play.
Still facing a 43-37 deficit with eight minutes remaining, Cal Poly received two free throws from sophomore guard Kobe Sanders before Stevenson and Pierce sank layups to tie the matchup.
The Aggies, however, answered with a three-pointer from guard Elijah Pepper and layup by forward Christian Anigwe to reaffirm a 48-43 advantage with four-and-a-half minutes to play.
Cal Poly Falls to San Jose State, 3-1, in Lone Meeting of 2022 Season
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Jose State took advantage of a pair of Cal Poly errors in the sixth inning, scoring three times to overcome a 1-0 deficit on the way to a 3-1 victory in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night inside Baggett Stadium.
The Mustangs scored their lone run in the first inning as Ryan Stafford doubled down the left-field line and came home on groundouts by Brooks Lee and Tate Samuelson.
Cal Poly had other scoring opportunities, but stranded 10 runners on the basepaths. The Mustangs had runners at second and third with one out in the third inning, first and second with nobody out in the fourth and loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth frame and failed to score in any of the attempts.
San Jose State starter Aaron Eden (2-1) pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run and four hits with three strikeouts. Brady Hill tossed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. Noah Larkin (0-1), the third of five Cal Poly pitchers in the game, allowed all three runs in the sixth inning, one of them unearned, in suffering the loss.
Hitting .304 as a team entering Tuesday's game, No. 1 in the Big West, Cal Poly was held to just five hits by five Spartan pitchers. Stafford doubled twice and Brooks Lee added a double as the top two hitters in the Mustang batting order both have eight doubles for the year.
San Jose State's seven hits were by seven different batters.
Dropping four of its last five games after a 4-3 start, Cal Poly fell to 5-7. San Jose State, off to its best start in 13 years when the Spartans won their first nine games, improved to 9-4.
Cal Poly continues an eight-game home stand this weekend by hosting Harvard (4-3) for a four-game series. Friday's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and the series finale Sunday, also at 1 o'clock.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics
Mustangs Fall to Cal State Fullerton in First Round of Big West Tournament
HENDERSON, Nev. — Three Mustangs scored in double figures but Cal Poly, held to five points in the first quarter, fell to No. 7 seed Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the Big West Tournament Tuesday at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson Nev., 70-64.
Junior forward Julia Nielacna scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs. Junior guard Maddie Vick finished with 14 points and a game-high six assists while fellow junior guard Maddie Willett added 13 points and four assists.
After being held scoreless the final five minutes of the first quarter and only scoring five points to go down 14-5, Cal Poly opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take the lead with six minutes left in the half.
Down 18-15, back-to-back threes by sophomore guard Junie Dickson and Nielacna regained the lead for Cal Poly. The Mustangs, who shot 58-percent from the field and 71-percent from three in the second quarter took a 29-28 lead into halftime.
The Titans, who shot 61-percent from the field in the third quarter, opened the second half making seven of their first nine shots to take a 44-39 lead with four minutes left in the quarter.
Cal Poly responded with a 6-2 run over the next three minutes to cut the Fullerton lead to one and trailed 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Titans, who shot 57-percent from the field in the second half, started the fourth on a 7-2 run over the first two-and-a-half minutes to take an eight point lead.
From there, Cal Poly battled its way back to eventually trim the deficit to four at 61-57 with just under five minutes left. However, the Mustangs were held scoreless for the next four minutes as Cal State Fullerton extended its lead back to eight.
Cal State Fullerton now advances to take on No. 2 seed UC Irvine Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly 125-Pounder Antonio Lorenzo Earns At-Large Berth in NCAA Championships
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly 125-pound wrestler Antonio Lorenzo will be competing in the 2022 NCAA Division I National Championships in Detroit.
Lorenzo, 19-9 on the year after posting a 2-2 mark for fifth place in the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., will join four other Mustangs who were automatic qualifiers.
Lorenzo is among 44 at-large selections announced Tuesday by the NCAA. They will join the 286 student-athletes who qualified through conference tournament finishes over the weekend.
The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, ratings percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.
Seeding and brackets for this year’s event will be revealed Wednesday during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Selection Show on NCAA.com at 3 p.m. Pacific.
The five Mustang qualifiers represent the largest group of Cal Poly national qualifiers since 2010 when Chase Pami finished second at 157 pounds, Boris Novachkov placed second seventh at 133 pounds and Filip Novachkov, Nick Fisher and Ryan DesRoches also qualified.
Lorenzo, a redshirt freshman and a graduate of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, has earned 11 decisions, five major decisions, one technical fall and a pair of pins this season. He has faced eight nationally ranked wrestlers this season, winning twice, and will be making his first trip to the nationals.
Evan Wick (18-0) claimed the Pac-12 title at 165 pounds and will be joined by a trio of second-place conference finishers -- Legend Lamer (15-5) at 149, Adam Kemp (14-4) at 174 and Bernie Truax (15-2) at 184. Both Kemp and Truax won true-second matches to earn automatic qualifying spots for the nationals.
Wick, the transfer from Wisconsin, is a four-time national qualifier and three-time All-American while Truax earned All-American honors last year with a fourth-place finish at 174. Lamer also qualified for last year's nationals while Kemp is a first-time national qualifier.
Competition at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit begins Thursday, March 17, with the championship finals set for Saturday, March 19.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics