Cal Poly hosts BYU this weekend, continuing 35-game home baseball schedule

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium. The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.

The win over UConn gave Cal Poly a victory in its season opener for the seventh time in the last nine years. Mustang head coach Larry Lee is 11-7 in the first game of the year.

Brigham Young competed in another tournament in Arizona, defeating Gonzaga 7-1 and falling twice to New Mexico 2-0 and 5-4 before bouncing back Monday with a 4-3 win over Oregon State at Surprise Stadium.

The Mustangs return 10 of the 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight of last year’s 13 pitchers. The group of veterans is paced by junior corner infielder Tate Samuelson, who has led Cal Poly in home runs and RBIs each of the last two years, senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley, who is in or near the all-time top 10 in several offensive categories at Cal Poly, and junior right-hander Taylor Dollard, who was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves as a relief pitcher a year ago and is making the switch to the weekend rotation this spring as the Mustangs’ Friday night starter.

Junior left fielder Cole Cabrera, Cal Poly’s leadoff hitter this year, went 6-for-15 in the MLB4 Tournament with two doubles, a pair of RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Mustangs in Scottsdale. Senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley and freshman third baseman Nick Marinconz each added four hits while junior first baseman Tate Samuelson drove in five runs.