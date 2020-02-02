Cal Poly beats Alumni 12-2 as Mustangs ready for baseball season with annual alumni game

Corner infielder Tate Samuelson collected four hits and drove in four runs to lift the 2020 Cal Poly baseball team to a 12-2 victory over the Alumni on Saturday inside Baggett Stadium.

In winning the alumni game for the sixth straight time, Cal Poly scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.

Samuelson, who started the game at third base and finished at first base, singled in the first inning, doubled home a run in the second, singled again in the sixth and belter a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field in the seventh.

Freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz doubled twice and drove in one run while both Connor Gurnik and Elijah Greene contributed a pair of singles, Gurnik knocking home two runs.

Taison Corio drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly while Kyle Ashworth contributed a run-scoring double. Bradlee Beesley singled to drive home the first run of the game.

Cal Poly outhit the Alumni 14-5.