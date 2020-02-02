Cal Poly beats Alumni 12-2 as Mustangs ready for baseball season with annual alumni game

Corner infielder Tate Samuelson collected four hits and drove in four runs to lift the 2020 Cal Poly baseball team to a 12-2 victory over the Alumni on Saturday inside Baggett Stadium.
In winning the alumni game for the sixth straight time, Cal Poly scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Samuelson, who started the game at third base and finished at first base, singled in the first inning, doubled home a run in the second, singled again in the sixth and belter a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field in the seventh.
Freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz doubled twice and drove in one run while both Connor Gurnik and Elijah Greene contributed a pair of singles, Gurnik knocking home two runs.
Taison Corio drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly while Kyle Ashworth contributed a run-scoring double. Bradlee Beesley singled to drive home the first run of the game.
Cal Poly outhit the Alumni 14-5.
For the Alumni, Kyle Marinconz, older brother of Nick now playing in the Washington Nationals organization, led the way offensively with a single and double. Kevin Morgan added a double while Alex McKenna and Elliot Stewart both singled.
The Alumni scored single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Singles by McKenna and Stewart preceded an RBI groundout by Brett Barbier in the fourth. Morgan doubled with one out in the eighth and came home on a throwing error by the Mustangs.
Cal Poly used three pitchers against the Alumni.
Freshman Derek True allowed one run and two hits with seven strikeouts over four innings of work. Kyle Scott, another freshman, pitched three scoreless frames with four strikeouts, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, while sophomore Bryan Woo gave up a run and two hits with four strikeouts over the final two innings.
Michael Clark tossed the first two innings for the Alumni while Trent Shelton, Cameron Cotton, Andrew Bruder, Alec Smith, John Schuknecht and Peter Van Gansen all pitched one frame.
Cal Poly officially opens its 2020 season by facing Connecticut, Michigan and Vanderbilt in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 14-16. Vanderbilt defeated Michigan for the national title last June while UConn also earned a regional playoff berth.
Cal Poly 12, Alumni 2
Batteries: Michael Clark, Trent Shelton (3), Cameron Cotton (4), Andrew Bruder (5), Alec Smith (6), John Schuknecht (7), Peter Van Gansen (8) and Nick Meyer, Elliot Stewart (5); Derek True, Kyle Scott (5), Bryan Woo (8) and Myles Emmerson, Brett Wells (6).
Triples: CP - Tate Samuelson.
Doubles: Alumni -- Kevin Morgan, Kyle Marinconz; Cal Poly -- Nick Marinconz 2, Tate Samuelson, Kyle Ashworth.
Singles: Alumni -- Alex McKenna, Kyle Marinconz, Elliot Stewart; Cal Poly -- Cole Cabrera, Elijah Greene 2, Bradlee Beesley, Tate Samuelson 2, Taison Corio, Connor Gurnik 2.
Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications Eric Burdick contributed to this report