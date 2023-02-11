Bianca Flores is the Righetti girls soccer team's assist leader. She is also third on the team in goals scored.
She did good work in both departments last week. Flores scored five goals and had two assists in a week in which the Warriors went 2-0-1 and clinched the Ocean League championship.
Flores is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by readers, for the week ending Feb. 4. Flores garnered 1,771 votes. She won out in a field of 10 candidates. As for her team, Righetti finished its Ocean League campaign unbeaten at 13-0-1.
Katelyn Mikkelson, who plays for the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball team, finished second in the voting with 1,293 votes. Mikkelson buried five 3-pointers en route to scoring 17 points in a 33-31 VCA loss at league champion Coastal Christian. The Lions finished second behind the Conquerors in the Coast Valley League.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field, with the candidates' accomplishments.
Cooper Bagby, Hancock baseball, 210 votes
In his first junior college start, Bagby went six innings, allowing four hits, all singles, and no runs as the Bulldogs beat Long Beach City College 9-0 in their home opener.
Lorenzo Martinez, Lompoc boys basketball, 128 votes
Martinez scored 24 points in the Braves' 59-56 Mountain League win over Atascadero.
Avi Anguiano, Lompoc girls soccer
Anguiano scored three goals as the Braves went 2-1 last week. One of the Lompoc wins was 1-0 over Morro Bay, which knocked the Pirates out of the running for the Ocean League championship and clinched the league title for Righetti.
Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball
Figuereo notched a double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds, in Lompoc's 62-33 Ocean League win over Atascadero.
Caiden Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball
Hamilton amassed 66 points and 47 rebounds during a busy week for the Knights in which they played four games. St. Joseph, which clinched the Mountain League championship Tuesday night, won all three of their three league games last week handily before losing 79-76 at Sacramento Inkerdum last Saturday.
Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling
Holland won the championship at 106 pounds and was named the Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler at the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) Finals at Nipomo High School Saturday. Holland placed eighth at 111 pounds at the state meet last year.
Avery Manko, Cabrillo girls wrestling
Manko scored a dramatic come-from-behind win for the championship at 235 pounds Saturday, winning by fall with 11 seconds left after trailing most of the match. Manko was named Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler. She qualified for the state meet last year.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson amassed a stat line of 71 points, 41 rebounds, seven assists, 12 steals and 10 blocked shots last week as the Spartans went 3-0 and remained in second place in the Mountain League. Orcutt Academy finished a solid second in the Mountain League, behind St. Joseph.
