Flores Player of the Week
Righetti High's Bianca Flores has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

 David DuBransky, Contributor

Bianca Flores is the Righetti girls soccer team's assist leader. She is also third on the team in goals scored.

She did good work in both departments last week. Flores scored five goals and had two assists in a week in which the Warriors went 2-0-1 and clinched the Ocean League championship.

Flores is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by readers, for the week ending Feb. 4. Flores garnered 1,771 votes. She won out in a field of 10 candidates. As for her team, Righetti finished its Ocean League campaign unbeaten at 13-0-1.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

