Baseball: Santa Maria, St. Joseph split doubleheader

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the Santa Maria center fielder dropped a deep drive off the bat of Barnhart after a long run, Barnhart wound up at third and he was credited with a triple.

Adrian Domingues, Santa Maria's starting left fielder, came on to relieve Ybarra. After Ryan Milanesa drew a walk, Max Steinman, a standout offensive lineman for the 2019 St. Joseph football team that reached the divisional semifinals, drove in Barnhart with a sacrifice fly for the winning run.

Barnhart, who was the 2019 Lee Central Coast All-Area Football Team MVP as St. Joseph's quarterback, combined with starting center fielder Aden Anderson on a one-hitter.

Anderson shut out the Saints in his three innings of relief, his first pitching appearance this season.

"I was happy with the way I pitched," Anderson said. "I was feeling strong, hitting my spots. My fastball and change-up were working."

Guerrero singled with two outs in the sixth for Santa Maria's only hit in the second game. The Saints capitalized on two walks Barnhart gave up in the first. Anderson tied the game with a two-run single in the second.