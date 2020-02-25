Baseball: Santa Maria, St. Joseph split doubleheader

Santa Maria hung on to win the completion of a suspended game 11-9, St. Joseph won the complete game 3-2, so these Santa Maria Valley rivals wound up with a non-league doubleheader split at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field Tuesday.
The second game started approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first one.
The Saints, who won their season opener against Santa Ynez, are 2-1. The Knights, who lost to Reedley Immanuel in theirs, are 1-2.
"The second game came down to execution," said Santa Maria coach Mike Roberson.
"We've had some close games, and those kinds of games are good for us going forward."
Nate Cantor doubled home a run then scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Knights within 10-9 after the suspended game resumed. However, Ricky Smith singled in a run for Santa Maria in the top of the seventh then Joseph Ybarra struck out the side in the bottom seventh to preserve the Santa Maria win.
Some dozen scouts turned out to watch St. Joseph senior right-hander Hunter Barnhart in the second game.
However, after Barnhart moved to second base after four innings with the score tied 2-2, it came down to the relievers after Santa Maria starter Luis Guerrero moved to first base. Starting centerfielder Ybarra closed out the fifth with a strikeout to keep the score tied 2-2.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the Santa Maria center fielder dropped a deep drive off the bat of Barnhart after a long run, Barnhart wound up at third and he was credited with a triple.
Adrian Domingues, Santa Maria's starting left fielder, came on to relieve Ybarra. After Ryan Milanesa drew a walk, Max Steinman, a standout offensive lineman for the 2019 St. Joseph football team that reached the divisional semifinals, drove in Barnhart with a sacrifice fly for the winning run.
Barnhart, who was the 2019 Lee Central Coast All-Area Football Team MVP as St. Joseph's quarterback, combined with starting center fielder Aden Anderson on a one-hitter.
Anderson shut out the Saints in his three innings of relief, his first pitching appearance this season.
"I was happy with the way I pitched," Anderson said. "I was feeling strong, hitting my spots. My fastball and change-up were working."
Guerrero singled with two outs in the sixth for Santa Maria's only hit in the second game. The Saints capitalized on two walks Barnhart gave up in the first. Anderson tied the game with a two-run single in the second.
"Our pitching has been good so far," said first-year St. Joseph coach Vince Eberhard. "We have a lot of guys who can pitch, a lot of arms. Max (Steinman) is our No. 2 (starter). Nate Cantor, who was our starting shortstop in the second game, can pitch. We also have Brock Marcois and Brayden Blythe.
"Jacob Galloway will be our closer when we get him back. He's injured right now."
Santa Maria's pitchers combined to give up just four hits themselves in the second game.
In the opener, a lot of offense carried the Saints to the win. Smith had four hits and four RBIs. Ricky Figueroa had two hits and drove in three runs and Guerrero had two hits.
In non-league action later this week, Santa Maria will host East Bakersfield at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and St. Joseph will play Orcutt Academy at 4:30 p.m. that day at Elks Field, the Spartans' home diamond.
Dunn 12, Valley Christian Academy 2
The Dunn School Earwigs topped the Valley Christian Academy Lions in both schools’ baseball season-opener Tuesday in Los Olivos.
“We were a little rusty,” said VCA head coach Pete Fortier. “We had some good signs, some positives.”
Timmy Trenkle was VCA’s starting pitcher, going three innings.
“Timmy pitched well but we committed 12 errors – that didn’t help,” said Fortier.
Trenkle went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring one run on a solo home run and VCA’s other run on a Tyler McCoy hit.
McCoy went 1-for-2 and Jared Moore 2-for-3.
Sam Moore came on to pitch in the fourth inning and finished out the game that ended after six innings because of the run rule.
VCA and Dunn were set to have a re-match Friday in Santa Maria but that game has been postponed.
“Dunn made the championship game of the CIF (Southern Section Division 6) boys’ soccer tournament and the baseball team wants to go to the championship game so we postponed our game,” said Fortier. “We’re still looking for a replacement team but haven’t got one lined up yet.”
Dunn soccer (19-0-0), the Condor League boys’ soccer champion and overall No. 4 seed, faces Miramonte League champion and overall No. 2 seed Pomona Ganesha (23-2-1) Friday at 5 p.m. in Pomona for the CIF-SS title.
College Baseball
Cuesta 11, Hancock 5
Each team had 10 hits, but the Cougars (10-4, 4-0) did more with theirs in this Western State Conference game at Cuesta.
AJ Esperanza and Derek Cunningham both drove in two Cuesta runs. Eight Cougars had at least one hit and seven had at least one RBI.
Travis Welker drove in two runs and Trevor Garcia hit a solo homer for the Bulldogs (7-7, 2-2).
Softball
St. Joseph 4, San Luis Obispo 0
Skylar Johnson struck out seven and the Knights (1-1) scored a convincing road win against the Tigers.
Johnson, Lita Mahoney and Emma McCloskey all had two hits and an RBI for St. Joseph.
Boys Tennis
Orcutt Academy 6, Templeton 1
The Spartans defeated the Eagles in an Ocean League match and moved to 5-0, 2-0.
The match ended early because the teams ran out of sunlight.
Laguna Blanca 13, Santa Ynez 5
The doubles team of Colin Brady and Nick Aichinger were the top performers for Santa Ynez, winning two of their three sets in Tuesday’s non-league match at Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca.
“Laguna Blanca is a well-balanced team,” said Santa Ynez head coach Nate Thompson. “There were six close sets that could have gone either way, but Laguna Blanca came up with the clutch points when they needed to.
In singles, Santa Ynez’s Richie Steele, Micah Thomas and Noah Thompson each won one set.
Santa Ynez is back in action Friday at Nipomo.