Baseball: Righetti looks sharp in 10-0 win over Nipomo in season opener

The Righetti baseball team's 2020 season opener was short and pretty efficient.
The Warriors took advantage of two Nipomo errors, didn't make any of their own and beat the Titans 10-0 at Righetti. Righetti right-hander Ryan Delgado pitched a one-hitter.
The Titans are 1-2. The game Tuesday ended in the bottom of the fifth because of the 10-run rule. Pinch hitter Jacob Smith doubled in runs nine and 10.
The Warriors, who won the 2019 Mountain League title then lost 2-1 to Bakersfield Frontier in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, are seasoned and they looked it Tuesday.
After getting no hits the first two innings against Nipomo starter Carter Stevens, the Warriors finished with eight. They also backed Delgado with error-free defense.
"We're pretty senior-heavy," said second-year Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini.
Tognazzini said the loss in the semis last year stung but, "The guys did a good job of getting past it, getting to work in September, getting to the field," for pre-season conditioning.
Eight Righetti players had a hit apiece. Quigley Espinola and Isaiah Navarro both had two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Delgado struck out seven and walked no one. "I was just throwing mainly fastballs, trying to keep the ball low and away in the strike zone," Delgado said afterward.
The strategy worked. Wade Arkinson, a sophomore veteran from the 2019 Nipomo team that made it to the Division 3 semifinals last year, singled to left in the third inning for the Nipomo hit.
Aided by an error, Righetti snapped a scoreless tie with five runs in the third. Espinola singled in the first two runs, Navarro, with a ground ball that caromed off the third base bag, doubled in two more and Andrew Gonzalez drove in another with a sacrifice fly.
The Righetti fourth began with a two-base throwing error. Gavin Long, Jake Steels and Delgado all subsequently singled in a run.
The Titans were without Brayden Groshart, a stalwart for the team last year who suffered a season-ending football injury in the Nipomo football team's 2019 opener.
"Brayden has been at practice every day," said Nipomo coach Samm Spears. "His goal is to be ready to play near the end of the season.
"But we don't have him now, and we're just going with what we have. We have a very young team. We had three sophomores in the infield today."
Spears was happy with the way Stevens, who moved to right field in the fifth inning, pitched.
"Carter threw well, he came out confident," said Spears.
"We just had a couple of errors, and in the third inning things snowballed. That's going to happen, especially with a young team."
Righetti will host Mission Prep at 3 p.m. Thursday. Nipomo will play at Arroyo Grande at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Both games are non-league ones.
Santa Maria 3, Santa Ynez 2
The Saints (1-0) had a late playoff run last year, and they opened their 2020 season at Santa Ynez by beating one of the most established baseball programs in the area.
Brayan Nunez, Ricky Figueroa and Joseph Ybarra all drove in a run for the Saints. Figueroa, Ybarra and freshman Ricky Smith all had two Santa Maria hits.
Luis Guerrero pitched a three-hit complete game for Santa Maria.