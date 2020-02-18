Baseball: Righetti looks sharp in 10-0 win over Nipomo in season opener

+4 Cole Osborne steps in as Cabrillo baseball coach after his very successful dad steps down After decades on the job, and multiple league championships and playoff berths, Jonathan Osborne stepped down as Cabrillo High School's baseba…

The strategy worked. Wade Arkinson, a sophomore veteran from the 2019 Nipomo team that made it to the Division 3 semifinals last year, singled to left in the third inning for the Nipomo hit.

Aided by an error, Righetti snapped a scoreless tie with five runs in the third. Espinola singled in the first two runs, Navarro, with a ground ball that caromed off the third base bag, doubled in two more and Andrew Gonzalez drove in another with a sacrifice fly.

The Righetti fourth began with a two-base throwing error. Gavin Long, Jake Steels and Delgado all subsequently singled in a run.

The Titans were without Brayden Groshart, a stalwart for the team last year who suffered a season-ending football injury in the Nipomo football team's 2019 opener.

"Brayden has been at practice every day," said Nipomo coach Samm Spears. "His goal is to be ready to play near the end of the season.

"But we don't have him now, and we're just going with what we have. We have a very young team. We had three sophomores in the infield today."

Spears was happy with the way Stevens, who moved to right field in the fifth inning, pitched.

"Carter threw well, he came out confident," said Spears.