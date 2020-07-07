Bailey: Schools made right choice delaying restart plans

Nearly all area high schools had hoped to bring their student-athletes back to campus this week.
That's an understandable position to have. After all, it's been nearly four months since schools have had athletics after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season.
A baseball game held at Valley Christian in Santa Maria on March 13 was the last competition before play was suspended and the season was later canceled.
No league championships or CIF playoffs. No Senior Days. Then no Little League or Babe Ruth baseball. No FCA All-Star game. No 7-on-7 tournaments.
Just empty fields and empty locker rooms.
So, of course, most schools would push to have students back on campus for workouts, even in a very limited fashion. St. Joseph and Mission Prep even started workouts last month.
July 6 was the date most schools had circled on their calendars.
Then finally, amid some confusion and some precaution, the schools backed off plans to restart while others suspended any ongoing athletic activities last week.
The County of San Luis Obispo put a stop to any plans its schools were putting together, denying a restart bid last week. Santa Maria Joint Union and Lompoc Unified both decided to hold off. Santa Ynez was shooting for July 13.
Delaying was clearly the best choice.
I'm sure most schools thought the July 6 date allowed students and coaches to enjoy the holiday then return home and get back to work preparing for the fall season.
But having kids and coaches return to campus after an Independence Day weekend would've beeen a recipe for disaster.
The holiday wasn't celebrated in usual fashion, with most gatherings being limited in size and enthusiasm. But there was certainly still more congregating than a normal, non-holiday weekend. I'm sure some students and coaches met with family or a few friends for a cookout and fireworks.
Movement was increased and social distancing relaxed for the Fourth of July. It's natural. It's almost impossible to avoid letting your guard down no matter how intent you are on listening to the governor's orders.
To have people participating in Fourth of July activities and then meet up on campus the Monday after sounds like a very bad idea. Like one of those What-were-they-thinking? type of scenarios.
So, it's good everyone has avoided coming together after the holiday.
Now that athletics are paused once again, the question is now this: What's next?
Should schools start planning to return next week? Or the week after that?
Well, I think it'd be wise to wait a bit longer.
The CIF office has set July 20 as the date it will make its determination on whether a fall 2020 sports season will go on as scheduled. Why rush back next week only to learn that there will not be a fall sports season and likely shut down again on July 20? Perhaps the best plan is to plan to return July 27 or thereabouts. If the CIF cancels or moves the fall season to January, you don't have to rush back and can plan to return in August or September.
"The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns," the CIF State office said last month.
What do I think will happen? I see almost no chance of having a fall sports season later this year. I don't see football happening, especially with people in attendance, this year. No way. (That football gate is a boost for many high school programs. They make good money on people attending games and buying food at the snack bar. So I don't see them rushing back and losing out on that while also taking on more liability to play in the fall).
So be prepared to go a bit longer without high school sports. I think the best course is to pack it in, wear your mask, take all other precautions and hope for football and other sports to happen in January when there could be a viable vaccine.
I say this because of the explosion in coronavirus cases in the region and state. I know you have to look deeper than raw case counts, but, remember, there's also a lag between cases and hospitalizations. If many of these cases do turn into hospitalizations and ICU cases, then be prepared for the worst and there will be larger problems than high school sports.
Tyler Williams: St. Joseph DB
Tyler Williams, DB
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Class: 2021
Offers (7):
- Cal Poly
- William & Mary
- Fordham
- Lehigh
- Bucknell
- University of San Diego
- Yale
Blessed to say I have received an offer from Yale! @EAthletix @PREMIUM805DxR @TheMarcusAlford @LowKash01 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T5flirjD7q— Tyler Williams (@tylerayden4) June 24, 2020
The Details
Williams is a very intriguing prospect who is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. The defensive back, who can also play some receiver, spent his sophomore season at Cabrillo before playing at St. Joseph last season and becoming an All-Area force at DB. Williams has height and a very wiry frame but can play physical with receivers before and after the catch. He's shown an ability to take on ball-carriers despite typically being the smaller man. He's increased his aggressiveness and it appeared that his confidence really started to spike as last season went along.
Even though his athleticism off the charts, he's shown good instincts, reading plays instead of just relying on his speed or size. He improved at staying in phase in coverage, but is really adept at recovering, though he won't want to rely on that against top-flight competition. Contributes in a big way on special teams.
Locked down Jalen McMillan in playoff game vs. Fresno Memorial. McMillan will play at Washington this fall.
This kid has a ton of athleticism and was on 'track' to have a big track season before everything came to a halt. Don't be surprised if he eventually picks up some Mountain West/other Group of Five offers.
Tyler Williams with another big play. The junior DB comes up with an INT on a jump ball. #sunnysidevsstjoe pic.twitter.com/gsVtukObGJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 9, 2019
Tyler Williams got the Knights going in the first half with his big INT returned to the Righetti 11. Set up the game’s first TD. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/JU1EyKqou2— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 2, 2019
Thomas Cole: San Luis Obispo OL/DL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (COMMITTED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Committed🐻 #4sUp pic.twitter.com/cr0JfkeVXw— Thomas Cole (@ThomasCole_SLO) June 21, 2020
Cole picks UCLA
We have our first commitment since we started tracking offers in May as SLO standout Thomas Cole picks UCLA.
This wasn't a huge shock as there were quite a few rumblings that Cole was going to go with the Bruins and he made his announcement Sunday afternoon.
"I would like to thank all the schools that were so active in my recruitment. Special thanks to all my coaches and trainers that have helped me get to where I am at today. Special thanks to my family for their sacrifices in making my dream a reality," Cole said on Twitter.
"To my future teammates, I look forward to working hard and going onto the field with each and every one of you! I am excited to announce my commitment to the UCLA Bruins!"
Cole, who has played OL/DL at SLO, will likely be an OT at UCLA.
The Bruins have produced some top quality NFL talent from the offensive line position over the last few years, including 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
UCLA has gone 7-17 in the last two seasons under current head coach Chip Kelly, who went 46-7 in his four seasons at Oregon before coaching two NFL franchises.
The Details
Thomas Cole is a football recruit from San Luis Obispo High School. To be a little more specific, Cole is one of the most highly sought after football recruits in San Luis Obispo County history. Cole, who plays both DL and OL with the Tigers, projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. And it's looking like the class of 2021 standout can play at the next level just about where ever he wants. He currently has 21 offers including a slew of B1G 10 schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. We don't see too many B1G offers around these parts.
Cole is one of the top offensive or defensive linemen in the entire Central Section. It's a shame he projects more as an OL in college because he's a monster on defense. He has that rare combination of power, athleticism and pure talent with a relentless motor. He looked like Nick or Joey Bosa against some of the Central Section competition this year.
But he certainly has the frame for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7. So I wouldn't be worried about what side of the ball he plays on, with his combination of size, passion and skill, he'll be playing major college football on the biggest stage soon enough.
Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc, RB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
There were probably some people who thought 2019 would be a wait-and-see type of year for Sheldon Canley, Jr.
But Canley certainly wasn't gonna do much waiting. Though he certainly was seeing... tons of defenders in his dust and plenty of the end zone.
The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.
He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canley entered the season behind Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, who were both seniors.
But Canley's explosive ability at the running back position resulted in 80-plus carries for the underclassman.
Canley made just about every one of those carries count.
And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Canley was ready to go at the varsity level as a sophomore. His father is former Brave Sheldon Canley, Sr., who played for Big Blue in the '80s before playing at Hancock and San Jose State, ultimately entering the NFL in 1991.
Canley Sr. also played on the varsity level at LHS his sophomore season.
Canley was clearly the most explosive every-down-back in the area last fall, showing off his breakaway ability time and time again. Once Canley finds a running lane, even if it's just a seam, he can make defenses pay with his speed. He is a 4.50 or under 40-yard dash type of guy.
But he also shows great vision for a youngster and does not shy away from contact. Just look at his TD run against San Marcos last year, where he was wrapped up, broke free and scored. (He had 12 carries for 272 yards and four scores in that game).
I could watch his highlight tape all day. It's that good.
Expect to see a bigger, stronger and maybe even faster version of Canley in 2020 and him to add more offers.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley speaks after being named Male Athlete of the Week on Monday. He scored four times and rushed for 272 yards in win at San Marcos. @LompocFootball @Canley2220 #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/zDaFdMnODt— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 29, 2019
Momentum has shifted.— Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) October 19, 2019
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley scores to tie it 21-all in the third.@SMTSportsDesk @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/RVKiXJrDPz
Landon Nelson, San Luis Obispo, DB
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
Valparaiso
The Details
The area's most productive defensive back finally got on the board.
SLO's Landon Nelson, who has over 200 combined tackles after just his sophomore and junior seasons, landed his first offer, from Valparaiso, last week. The Crusaders are in the Pioneer League. (Valpo is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.)
Nelson racked up 98 tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss as a sophomore for the Tigers. Then last fall, Nelson had 104 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 12 pass break-ups, an INT, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Nelson lacks ideal size, but you would never know it from watching his tape. He's a punishing tackler that plays with absolutely no fear on the field.
He's also a really versatile player. He's pretty solid in press, though he does need to improve at getting physical and jamming his receiver at the line. He really excels in off coverage, where he can read the quarterback's eyes and make a play on the ball.
It's clear there are two things that sets him apart on the field: His football IQ and his reckless tackling ability.
He instantly diagnoses plays on defense and blows things up. Receivers have a real tough time blocking him because he reads plays so quickly and is already attacking the ball before the receiver knows what's happening.
He's also an eager special teams contributor, making tackles on kickoffs and blocking kicks. He should be one of the better players every time he steps on the field this year.
If this kid was 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and played like this, he'd be a Power Five recruit. Hopefully he'll continue growing physically and more schools will give him a look.
Deville 'Joker' Dickerson: Lompoc DB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
- William & Mary
The Details
Dickerson is a DB through-and-through. He's got swagger and can back it up with his play. 'Joker' was relentless in coverage, going up for jump balls or through receivers breaking up passes.
From his film, it looks like he's dialed in on every play. That's how he blocked four kicks and broke up 17 passes, intercepting three, last season. Just put on the St. Joseph game film to see that, where he got all three of his picks. He also blocked a kick.
Dickerson has all tools to be a next level DB. His technique is really advanced. His back-pedal is butter and he's super quick out of his breaks. He's almost always in phase. He will get beat here and there trying to break up a pass in the air instead of making a safer play on the ground. But, again, he's a sophomore playing like a senior.
As far as where his recruiting lies, it always comes down to the physical traits. He's undersized, but perhaps he'll grow a little bit more. He's already filled out quite a bit over the last year. I wouldn't be surprised to see him land some Mountain West offers eventually, but he should at least attract some top FCS programs before his senior season.
Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (COMMITTED)
Kansas State
Nevada
The Details
Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.
I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.
Hill is a natural quarterback. With the ball in his hands he makes plays inside and outside the pocket, can work a second or third read open and can throw on the run. He's Santa Barbara County's most polished quarterback recruit in decades, coming from the same school as former NFL star Randall Cunningham.
Hill also has the intangibles needed to thrive at the position. He's cool, calm and collected. He captained his team to a CIF-SS championship game as the Dons came up just short.
It'll be fun seeing Hill going against Lompoc, Oxnard, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos in league games this year.
Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- Army
The Details
Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team.
Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).
Langley is one of the most explosive players in the area and should build upon his first two seasons on varsity this coming season. There will definitely be plenty of opportunities for Langley to lead the St. Joseph offense with the Knights losing their quarterback, top running back and several key receivers from a team that won the Mountain League title and made the D2 semifinals in the CIF Central Section a year ago.
Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL
Christian Jones, OL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State
- University of San Diego
The Details
Update: Jones added an offer from San Diego State, he announced via Twitter on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10. He then added an offer from the University of San Diego on June 11.
It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.
And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.
He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw but clearly has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).
Jones will likely take some time to grow into the position further and, once he gets to the DI level, eventually earn a starting spot.
But there's certainly some major potential there.
Jones has really light, quick feet. He does have a tendency to simply overpower smaller defenders and not focus on technique, which can be a problem considering he'll mostly see smaller guys going against Central Coast opponents. Sometimes his height works against him, at a legit 6-foot-9, but if he continues on the pace he has been the last 12 months he has the potential to land some major college offers.
Again, it's a cliche, but Jones has a huge advantage with his size and length in terms of recruiting and development. You can't coach that type of size and college coaches go out of their way to recruit size. It's a talent.
If Jones flips the switch and shows immediate development, watch out, because this guy already has NFL size.
Cavin Ross: Lompoc, QB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Class: 2023
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
Ross has plenty of time to perfect his craft after stepping in at QB as a freshman for the Braves. He more than held his own against older competition and he wasn't put in an easy spot. Playing for one of the most storied programs in the area with high expectations while taking over for a senior QB in Cameron Iribarren that was the Channel League's reigning Offensive Player of the Year.
Ross has a solid frame that should translate to the FBS or FCS level. His arm strength is average, but he possesses a quick release and is confident when he throws. He didn't have to read through too many progressions last year but had a solid grasp of the offense and hits his receivers in rhythm. His ball-handling is solid and he's good on play-fakes. The LHS coaching staff did a tremendous job putting Ross in good situations with lots of play-action to suck in defenses and allow Ross to hit receivers over the top. When Ross does have to look off a receiver or go to the second option he does a good job of hitting the right guy.
I will say this: Things are gonna be tough this coming season with the Braves moving to a league with the Oxnard schools and the Braves losing Leondre Coleman, Ryan Morgan and Oscar Tenorio. But Ross is certainly on the right track and has time to continue on this path toward major college football.
Carlton Brown III: Mission Prep TE/WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Nevada
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
The Details
The first time I saw Carlton Brown was on the basketball court. And I thought he was a very good basketball player. But, now, it's clear his future lies on the football field.
Brown has a very rare combination of skills. Playing against some of the smaller schools Mission Prep played last year, Brown at times looked like Mike Evans, when he's split out wide, or George Kittle, as an in-line tight end. Brown even lined up as an edge rusher on the D-Line.
Now, as a basketball player who's also a tight end/receiver hybrid, you wouldn't be surprised to see Brown as a finesse player. But he is not. He's shown an appetite for cracking down on smaller defenders, pushing tiny DBs 5 or 10 yards down field. Again, he's also played some D-end, and he gets after it there, too.
Watch his film. It's really good. He's physical. He's aggressive. And it's easy to see how he had nine offers with a couple Pac-12 schools thrown in there.
Now, I will say I want to see him against some of the better competition in the Central Section and around the Central Coast and how he holds up. Mission Prep, still transitioning from 8-man in 2018, didn't play the toughest schedule a year ago. Clearly Utah and San Diego State and Nevada, have no problem with that. But, a player like Brown, at 6-foot-6, has a big advantage against players from schools like Greenfield or Mira Monte.
Mission Prep's toughest opponents in 2020 are likely Nipomo, Atascadero and Central Valley Christian.
Assani Berkeley: Mission Prep WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
The Details
Update: Berkeley has added an offer from Sacramento State, one of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference.
Like his teammate Carlton Brown, Berkeley is another very good basketball player who figures to play college football. Berkeley hasn't received the same type of offers as Brown, with two Big Sky teams and two Mountain West teams after him, but I bet we'll see his recruiting really take off in the next six months or so.
Berkeley absolutely nails the eyeball test. He looks like a DI receiver. He's a bit raw in his route-running ability, but he has off-the-charts athleticism and ideal size. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He's probably one of the best basketball players in the area with a knack to get to the rim and can easily finish off drives with two- or one-handed dunks.
Berkeley is a highly-competitive athlete. I've seen on the basketball court stuff shots and go after opponents. It appears that mind-set transfer to the gridiron.
In addition to his role as a receiver, Berkeley plays some defense as Mission Prep has lined him up as a cornerback, but he has the size to play safety at the next level if he needs to. But receiver seems to be his No. 1 position.
Berkeley has shown solid hands and an ability to catch jump balls or stretch out for an under-thrown pass. He's also really good with the ball in his hands, returning kicks or picking up yards after the catch. His running style is incredibly smooth. He's a little high in his route running and his routes are somewhat round, but with the ball in his hands he just glides up the field and is very difficult to track down in space.
Again, I see his recruiting really taking off here in the very near future with some of the middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 schools jumping in, with his ideal size and physical ability drawing more schools in.
