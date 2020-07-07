Bailey: Schools made right choice delaying restart plans

Nearly all area high schools had hoped to bring their student-athletes back to campus this week.

That's an understandable position to have. After all, it's been nearly four months since schools have had athletics after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season.

A baseball game held at Valley Christian in Santa Maria on March 13 was the last competition before play was suspended and the season was later canceled.

No league championships or CIF playoffs. No Senior Days. Then no Little League or Babe Ruth baseball. No FCA All-Star game. No 7-on-7 tournaments.

Just empty fields and empty locker rooms.

So, of course, most schools would push to have students back on campus for workouts, even in a very limited fashion. St. Joseph and Mission Prep even started workouts last month.

July 6 was the date most schools had circled on their calendars.

Then finally, amid some confusion and some precaution, the schools backed off plans to restart while others suspended any ongoing athletic activities last week.

The County of San Luis Obispo put a stop to any plans its schools were putting together, denying a restart bid last week. Santa Maria Joint Union and Lompoc Unified both decided to hold off. Santa Ynez was shooting for July 13.

Delaying was clearly the best choice.

I'm sure most schools thought the July 6 date allowed students and coaches to enjoy the holiday then return home and get back to work preparing for the fall season.

But having kids and coaches return to campus after an Independence Day weekend would've beeen a recipe for disaster.