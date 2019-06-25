Andrew Gonzalez left little doubt that it was over.
With Santa Maria leading Lompoc 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Gonzalez crushed a pitch, sending the ball to deep center field.
The blast was plenty deep enough to score Raymond Rodriguez from first base. And it was certainly enough to lift Santa Maria to a District 6 championship.
Gonzalez's walk-off double gave Santa Maria a 10-run lead and a 12-2 win over Lompoc, clinching the district title.
The two teams were playing late Tuesday night at Morrison Field in Orcutt after Lompoc beat Santa Maria 4-2 in the early game, forcing the late winner-take-all contest.
With the win, Santa Maria advances to the 15-year-old state tournament that it will host at Elks Field. That tournament begins July 5. Lompoc also qualifies for that tournament with its second-place finish at the district tournament.
Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs for Santa Maria.
Bert Meza, the team's manager, says the group has been together for three All-Star seasons and this is their first district title.
"I think we've got as good a shot as anybody else there," Meza said of the state tournament. "We have good camaraderie, they've been together for three years. We've got a good chance I believe."
Meza said Gonzalez and Brayan Nunez have been powering Santa Maria. Gonzalez just wrapped up his sophomore season as a varsity catcher at Righetti, Nunez did the same at Santa Maria.
"They've really keyed our wins, but really, everybody though," Meza said. "We run-ruled these guys (Lompoc) and we won 16-2 in another game. Everybody is hitting. They've all done well."
Nunez went 2-for-3 in the opening game Tuesday and 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run in the second game.
Santa Maria scored eight times in the fifth inning after taking a 3-2 lead into the frame. Gonzalez, the second batter in the sixth, then put the game away with his mammoth shot to center that nearly cleared the fence, then caromed back toward the infield to score Rodriguez from first.
Nunez said this team is "pretty good" but would like to see them improve in one area.
"We just need to come out together more," Nunez said. "We're a good team when we play together. We've been together for awhile now. This year is our year. It feels good to win a district championship.
"Some guys play high school together, some play travel ball, it's a good mix. It just comes together as a team and it helps. It shows right here."
Santa Maria will take on the District 2 champion on Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in the first game of the state tournament. Lompoc will play the No. 2 team from District 3 at 10 a.m. on July 5 at Elks Field in its first state tournament game.