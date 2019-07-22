Another day, another convincing Five Cities win.
The Five Cities 14-year-old squad is hosting the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional at Porter Field in Arroyo Grande.
The teenagers started the tournament with an 8-1 win over the team from Carbon County in Utah. They earned the honor to host the tournament after winning the 13-year-old World Series in 2018. This year's regional tournament will wrap up Saturday with the championship game at Cal Poly.
Five Cities was backed by the strong starting outing from Marc Byrum. The Arroyo Grande High student struck out 10 Utah batters in four innings of work.
Five Cities pitchers struck out a total of 17 Utah batters. Kaden Tynes, who had the biggest day at the plate, also powered Five Cities' stellar pitching performance.
Tynes threw the final two innings for Five Cities and struck out six batters. At the plate, Tynes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Tynes had the lone extra-base hit, a double.
Five Cities only allowed two hits on the day, though they collected six. Utah made five errors and Five Cities committed two.
Ty Scrudato and James Bishop both went 1-for-3 with a run. Josiah Cabrero singled, walked and scored a run. Byrun and Braden Kaplen each walked twice and scored twice for Five Cities.
Five Cities rolled to the World Series title last summer, winning the championship in Arkansas. This summer, the team is 17-0 in games its played across various tournaments.
The team rolled to the Central California State Tournament title earlier this month. In that tournament, Five Cities outscored its opposition 59-15. It beat Lodi 18-5 before it beat Delano 18-5. Five Cities then beat Santa Maria's 14-year-old squad 11-3. Five Cities beat Lodi 13-2 to win the tournament on July 9.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.