Hancock College Baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp January 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Baseball Field at the Hancock College Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and 75$ per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."
Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.
Skills include:
- Swing fundamentals/consistency
- Bunting
- Proper fielding techniques
- Throwing fundamentals
- Pitching mechanics
- Arm care and injury prevention
- Confidence and the mental aspects of pitching
To sign up, visit the Camps tab in the top right of the Allan Hancock College Athletics website or go to http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Bulldog_Baseball_Camp