Baseball
St. Joseph 9, Templeton 4
Chris Miller threw a complete game in 77 pitches and went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a double in the Knights' win.
Lead-off batter Caden Cuccia went 4-for-4 with two runs scored as Jeremy Camarena went 2-for-3 with two RBis and a run. Nike Peinado had a hit and a run and Jack Ferguson went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Cole Richardson, a senior, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jayden Cervantes scored a run and had one of the Knights' 14 hits.
Miller allowed nine hits over seven innings. He gave up two earned runs while striking out three and walking one.
The Knights are now 6-16 overall this season and 5-7 in Mountain League play. They'll play at Templeton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Righetti 4, Arroyo Grande 0, 8 Inn.
Righetti won a wild one in Arroyo Grande Wednesday.
The game was scoreless after seven innings before the Warriors scored four times in the top of the eighth inning.
Junior left-hander Ricky Smith pitched all eight innings, striking out three. Smith then broke up Arroyo Grande pitcher Marc Byrum's no-hit bid in the eight inning with a single.
Smith eventually came around to score on Ryan Boivin's RBI single.
Smith struck out Cal commit Ryan Tayman to end the game.
In the top of the eighth, Byrum got two outs after Smith's single, but hit Aaron Vega with a pitch. Boivin then singled home Smith for the game-winning run.
The Eagles loaded the bases with a walk and an error on an Adrian Santini ground ball allowed all three runners to score for a 4-0 lead.
Smith worked around a lead-off walk and a single to close out the game in the eighth.
Byrum threw 104 pitches and Smith threw 101.
Byrum, a senior, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and one earned run with just one walk. He did hit two batters.
The Warriors will host Arroyo Grande on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to close out their three-game series. Righetti is 19-1 on the season and 9-1 in league. They have three-game series remaining against Templeton and Paso Robles.
Softball
Lompoc 5, San Marcos 4
Lompoc scored a big Channel League win over San Marcos on Wednesday, getting their 20th win of the season.
Gabi Arias went 2-for-3 with two runs. Rita Hernandez had a hit and a run and freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
Senior Briana Reitmeier struck out five over six innings as Cheyanne Cordova closed out the game. Cordova had a hit and a run and Savannah Rounds had a hit and an RBI.
Arias had two triples and Aguilar homered.