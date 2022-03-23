It looked like St. Joseph's fortunes were turning around Wednesday afternoon.
The Knights were electric, taking a 9-3 lead over Arroyo Grande in a Mountain League as it looked like their nine-game skid was coming to an end.
Then the A.G. bats woke up. Arroyo Grande scored once in the top of the fifth and seven times in the sixth to beat St. Joseph 11-9. The game was called after six innings due to darkness, at around 7:15 p.m.
Arroyo Grande improved to 11-3 overall on the season and 6-1 in league. The Knights are now 1-10 and 0-4 in league. Arroyo Grande hosts St. Joseph on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the final of this week's three-game set. Arroyo Grande edged St. Joseph 5-4 on Monday.
St. Joseph committed three errors and collected 11 hits. The Eagles had 10 hits and committed just one error.
Judah Hill, a freshman, smacked two home runs. The lead-off batter went 2-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs as the Eagles pounded out 10 hits.
The Knights just didn't have enough pitching on Wednesday. Sophomore Caden Cuccia settled down after Arroyo Grande scored twice in the top of the first inning and pitched five innings, allowing five earned on five hits.
Diego Gomez and Jayden Cervantes allowed five hits and four earned runs in an inning of work as the Knights pitchers recorded just three strikeouts.
Arroyo Grande starter Aiden Ostrov was pulled in the second after allowing five earned runs and Dominic Ropolo pitched well in relief, allowing just four hits over four innings while striking out four.
In the top of the sixth inning, Ty Scrudato tripled home three runs, bringing home Marc Byrum, Josiah Cabrerors and Carter Schuck to make the score 9-7.
Hill then homered to left field to tie the game. Then, all with two outs, Ryan Tayman was hit by a pitch, Kaden Tynes singled and Byrum singled home Tayman for the go-ahead run. Tynes would then score on a balk to give the Eagles an 11-9 lead.
Mark Fulton pitched the sixth for the Eagles and got a ground out before allowing a Niko Peinado single and issuing a walk to AJ Simmons. Fulton then got Jeremy Camarena to hit into a fielder's choice before Jayson Rodriguez flied out to Byrum in right to end the game.
Cuccia had a strong day at the plate for St. Joseph, going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Peinado, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Simmons drove in two runs, as did Camarena. Freshman Erik Furness hit a two-run homer for the Knights, a hit that put St. Joseph up 9-3 in the third.
Hill homered in the fourth to cut the Knights' lead to 9-4.
Tynes finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Byrum had two hits, a run and an RBI. Scrudato went 1-for-3 with a run and three RBIs.
St. Joseph senior Chris Miller was reportedly set to start Friday's game at Arroyo Grande. Miller was a standout at Righetti last season, then transferred to St. Joseph where he suffered a broken leg during the football season. If Miller starts, it'll be in the vicinity of where he suffered his leg injury at the football field in Arroyo Grande.
Righetti 7, Atascadero 2
Gavin Long went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Matt Rivas had a pair of hits and Omar Reynoso threw another complete game for the Warriors. The left-hander struck out seven.
Righetti is at Atascadero on Friday and will then play at St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m. on Monday to start a three-game series.
Softball
Paso Robles 6, St. Joseph 0
Jaiden Ralston threw a no-hitter to beat St. Joseph, throwing all seven innings and striking out 12. She issued just one walk and needed 89 pitches for the complete game no-hitter.
The Knights are now 10-5 on the season.