Area youth sports organizations are hosting firework stands around the Central Coast starting next week.
The Fourth of July fireworks sales are typically the biggest fundraisers of the year for most youth sports groups.
The Santa Maria Fastpitch Girls Softball League is hosting a fireworks sale in front of the Smart N Final in Santa Maria, at 1721 South Broadway. The first day fireworks can be purchased is June 28.
The group will sell safe-and-sane fireworks from 2-8 on June 28, then, 4-8 p.m. on June 29 through July 1. The stand is opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2-4.
The Coastal Valley Soccer Club will have a stand at the CVS located on South Broadway starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The stand will be open to 8 p.m.
Any other youth sports groups who would like to have their information listed for fireworks sales can send an email to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.