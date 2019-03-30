The Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports staff compiled its 2018-19 All-Area Girls Basketball Team shortly after all area teams completed their seasons.
Of course, Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski is the All-Area MVP.
But also landing recognition were a pair of Channel League standouts.
Lompoc's Maya Mendoza is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Braves to the playoffs and a third-place finish in the Channel League.
Santa Ynez forward Grace Padilla is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Both Mendoza and Padilla are sophomores. Padilla was named the Channel League's Defensive Player of the Year and Mendoza was named to the Channel League's First Team. Mendoza consistently scored in double-figures for a Lompoc team that finished 6-4 in Channel League games and 12-13 overall.
Padilla nearly averaged a double-double on the season by grabbing 11 rebounds a game to go along with 8 points a contest. She also averaged 3.5 steals a game.
The All-Area First Team is made up of Lompoc senior Bella Robles, Orcutt Academy junior Mariah Lopez, Righetti senior Alijah Paquet, Nipomo freshman Kacie Slover and Cabrillo junior Morgan McIntyre.
Lopez did average a double-double for the 20-8 Spartans at Orcutt Academy. She scored 14.5 points per game and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Paquet, a 5-foot-7 senior and perennial All-Area honoree, averaged 12.5 points per game for the Warriors over 22 contests. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
Slover had a dynamic freshman campaign for the Titans, leading the team in points per game at 10.2. Slover also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal a game.
McIntyre has blossomed into one of the top frontcourt players in the area. The junior led Cabrillo in scoring, rebounding and steals last season as the Conqs finished 9-14 overall and 5-4 in the Channel League. McIntyre, who will be a force next year as a senior, averaged 12.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
The All-Area Second Team is made up of Malia Cabigon (Soph., Righetti), Clarissa Simonson (Soph., Nipomo), Aaliyah Moreno (Jr., Pioneer Valley), Chyanna Medina-Tell (Fr., Pioneer Valley), Giselle Calderon (Fr., Orcutt Academy), Malia Loos (Jr., Santa Ynez), Grace Cose (Soph., VCA), Lita Wright (Sr., Santa Ynez) and Kayla Taylor (Jr., Lompoc).