Albion SC's run ended in the national championship game Sunday morning in North Carolina.
Albion, the 19U women's soccer team from Santa Maria, lost 2-1 to Lakeshore United, a team from Wisconsin, in the title game of the U.S. President's Cup in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Albion, coached by Santa Maria High's varsity coach Uli Alvarez, beat a team from Wisconsin 2-0 on Saturday to make the championship round.
Yvette Abundiz and Jennifer Vera scored the goals for Albion.
Albion beat a team from Texas 3-0 in its first game of the U.S. Youth Soccer National President's Cup in North Carolina last Thursday.
The team then lost to Centre Union, a team from Pennsylvania, 3-1 on Friday. They bounced back with the win over Lakeshore United, the team from Wisconsin, in the semifinals. But they weren't able to beat Lakeshore United twice, losing Sunday morning.
Albion advanced to the final on goals against, having allowed just three goals in three games. Lakeshore United beat Centre Union which beat Albion, but Albion beat Lakeshore United.
Lakeshore United was the top qualifier with a plus-4 goal differential entering the final.
Albion qualified for nationals after winning the Western President's Cup in Phoenix last month. They beat AYSO United Arizona 1-0 in the championship game in Phoenix as Vargas scored the lone goal in the championship game win. The team went 3-1-1 at the regional tournament, out-scoring their opponents 16-6.
The team has players from all over the Central Coast, including Vargas and Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
The team's players from Kern County are Sydney Carreri (Bakersfield Christian), Alyssa Sanchez (Bakersfield), Alison Barrera (Highland), Tara Miller (Garces), Heaven Ratliff (North Bakersfield) and Jennifer Vera (Taft College).