The committee planning the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Lompoc is continuing its planning for the upcoming event and is seeking sponsorships from organizations who wish to help.
The celebration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at El Camino Community Center at West Laurel Avenue and North I Street. The theme will be “Realizing the Dream.”
“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is shared with our community now and into the future,” said Pastor Ron Wiley, one of the event’s lead organizers. “We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event.”
After not having a public MLK Day celebration in Lompoc in 2015 for the first time in several years, due primarily to the demise of Club Arcturus, Pastor Wiley of Lompoc’s Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Bill Johnson of Santa Maria’s St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church helped to coordinate and restart the celebration in 2016.
King, who was assassinated in 1968, was a civil rights activist and a leader in the movement to end racial segregation in the U.S. He was an advocate of non-violent protest, and in 1964, when he was 35 years old, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest recipient of the honor.
The MLK Day holiday was signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983 and first officially observed on the third Monday of January in 1986.
For more information on the Lompoc ceremony, or to help sponsor the event, contact Pastor Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or at 805-698-6010.