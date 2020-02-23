SpaceX wants to build its Mars Starship at Port of LA — again

SpaceX wants a spot by the water because the spacecraft and parts it plans to manufacture will be too large to transport by road and must be taken to the eventual launch site — which could be in Texas or Florida — by barge or ship.

The company already has a foothold at the port: When it launches satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base, it often lands the reusable first-stage rocket boosters on a floating platform in the Pacific Ocean, then brings them back to a berth at the Port of L.A.

"I'm confident that we're doing our part in securing this lease and keeping [SpaceX] here for the long haul," Buscaino said last week. "The lesson I've learned is, because this industry is so fluid, there could be surprises along the way. And I'm hopeful that the surprise is the expansion of the workforce."

The SpaceX facility could create 130 jobs, according to a document from the Port of L.A.

The initial permit covers 12.5 acres at the former Southwest Marine site at Terminal Island, with an option to expand to 19 acres. It would last 10 years. SpaceX could then opt for two 10-year extensions.

