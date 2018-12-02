For the third time in the past two weeks, a scheduled SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been postponed.
The company was slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from VAFB on Sunday morning. Late Saturday night, however, SpaceX revealed via Twitter that the launch was being delayed "to conduct additional inspections of the [rocket's] second stage."
The company said it is targeting Monday, Dec. 3, as a potential make-up. The launch window will be from 10:32 to 11:01 a.m., according to VAFB's 30th Space Wing.
The launch had initially been scheduled for Nov. 19, but it was postponed a couple days prior to that date so as to allow more time for maintenance on the rocket. It was rescheduled for Nov. 28, but was again pushed back due to poor weather that day.
The rocket is slated to carry 64 satellites, including so-called microsatellites and CubeSats, from various providers throughout the world, including some U.S. government agencies.
The Falcon 9's first stage for the mission completed two East Coast launches and landings this year, according to SpaceX.