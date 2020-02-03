SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, deploys 60 Starlink satellites
- Associated Press, SpaceX
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Santa Maria Superior Court judge earlier this month ordered a $5,000,000 judgment in a civil case against a man convicted of molesting children at a Lompoc day care center in 2015.
- Updated
A Lompoc man on Friday was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison for the rape of his step-daughter during an emotional hearing inside a filled courtroom in which the victim and family members read numerous emotional impact statements.
- Updated
Chris Lambert is a Santa Maria native and producer of Your Own Backyard podcast, which sheds light on the case of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from Cal Poly nearly 24 years ago.
Suspect accused of carjacking, crashing into SMOOTH bus following high-speed pursuit at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road
- Updated
Two people were injured and a suspect was arrested following an alleged carjacking and high-speed pursuit that ended in the suspect's vehicle crashing into a SMOOTH bus at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road on Monday, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Coronavirus update: Virus spreading faster outside China, health officials around world worry about containing it
- Updated
World health officials worry the virus is starting to spread between people outside of China. Considerable effort may be needed to control its spread.
Suspect accused of carjacking, crashing into SMOOTH bus following high-speed pursuit at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road
- Updated
Two people were injured and a suspect was arrested following an alleged carjacking and high-speed pursuit that ended in the suspect's vehicle crashing into a SMOOTH bus at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road on Monday, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
- Updated
A Washington Post reporter tweeted a link to a 2016 story concerning a 2003 case in which Kobe Bryant, the beloved former Los Angeles Laker gr…
DEAR ABBY: I paid $5,000 for a seven-day cruise with my grandkids. All I asked was for them to pack a carry-on and a backpack. My granddaughter and son are having a problem with it. I tried explaining that I'm handicapped and do not want to check a large bag for her because it's a convenience issue. There's laundry service onboard the ship..
- Updated
Twenty-two men and women were honored for their successful completion of various court treatment programs during an emotional graduation ceremony at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department lists evidence, steps taken in 1996 Kristin Smart disappearance
- Updated
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday made an exception to their policy of not commenting on active investigations and released an update on the 1996 Kristin Smart disappearance following a "large number" of recent public inquires into the case, a spokesman said.