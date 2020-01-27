Space-superiority exercise concluded successfully on U.S. Space Force birthday

The two-week exercise started Dec. 9 under the auspices of the former Air Force Space Command, but finished on the very day the U.S. Space Force was established upon President Trump’s signing of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

“The completion of Space Flag 20-1 on the same day as the establishment of the U.S. Space Force is really symbolic of the way we have evolved our understanding of, and approach to operating in space,” said Brig. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Director of Operations and Communications, United States Space Force. “Our potential adversaries have forever changed the calculus of space as a benign environment, and so we have changed the way we organize, train and equip our critical space warfighters, both through events such as Space Flag, and now, most notably, by establishing the USSF to focus the resources and attention needed for us to maintain space superiority.”