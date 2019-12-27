Space Pitch Day yields $6 million for Schriever AFB

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several Airmen received the opportunity to step into an environment similar to ‘Shark Tank’ and pitch business ideas at Hilton Union Square Hotel Nov. 5-6.

A two-day conference, which imitated the TV show, was held to introduce small businesses to a board panel of nine members from upper Air Force tiers to include the Space and Missile Systems Center.

Adam Edwards, 50th Operations Group technical director, said Matthew Davidson, Gen. Brig. Deputy Combined Force Space Component commander, is intrigued by the happenings.

“The wings in the 14th Air Force is leaning forward to carry out General Davidson’s intent to ensure that our space warfighters are ready for the fight that extends into space,” Edwards said.

Capt. Jay-Sue Veatch, 50th Space Wing combat development division chief, said the event proved to be a success for many of those who made a pitch during the event.

“Many of the small businesses that pitched during the conference were pre-selected,” Veatch said. “Those that were pre-selected were companies that had already been working with the 50th Space Wing combat development division, as well as subject matter experts from the operations squadrons on various software updates.”