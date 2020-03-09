Space no longer ‘benign’ due to growing threats

ARLINGTON, Va.—A March 5 Hot Topic at the Association of the U.S. Army took a closer look at space, the warfighting domain above land, sea and air that is increasingly crowded and filled with growing threats to the interests of the U.S. and its partners.

Just 90 days into the job as Army Space and Missile Defense Command commander, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler said in a keynote address that he’s already faced space-based crises involving Iranian missiles fired into Iraq at U.S. troops and Russian satellite operations that threaten U.S. space assets.

“In my 32-plus years an air missile commander, I have never seen the Space and Missile Defense Command more relevant,” Karbler said. “We have got to be prepared globally for all threats that are out there.”

New tools are coming, like the next-generation interceptor, hypersonic missiles and directed energy weapons, said Karbler, who said he had the opportunity to shoot a 50-kilowatt laser to fry a drone with the help of a 27-year-old Army engineer who used an Xbox controller for targeting. The Soldier targeted the drone, and Karbler fired a two-second blast that melted the drone.

“It was pretty darn awesome,” he said, adding that directed energy weapons hold promise in other areas.