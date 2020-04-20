Space Force welcomes first academy graduates to its ranks

"For me, commissioning into the Space Force is going to be an amazing opportunity to not only help establish a new branch of the military, but also to learn about and fight in arguably the most important war fighting domain,” said Cadet First Class Justin Bishop, prior to the ceremony today. “When I enlisted in the Air Force seven years ago, commissioning as an officer or having a career in Space Ops were not options I envisioned for myself, but now I’m doing just that. I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity and the experiences that are going to come from being an officer in the Space Force."

Bishop is a prior enlisted aircrew flight equipment journeyman who first attended the USAFA preparatory school and then the academy through the leaders encouraging airman development commissioning program. As a new space operations officer, he will head to VAFB for training when approved to travel amidst the COVID-19 restrictions.

Created by an act of Congress, the Space Force came into existence Dec. 20, 2019, with a mandate to organize, train and equip a force that protects U.S. and allied interests in space. It must also be able to provide space capabilities to the joint force through the combatant commands.