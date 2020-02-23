Space Force names first senior enlisted advisor

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman was tapped today by Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, to serve as the first senior enlisted advisor of the service.

“Chief Towberman was my clear choice. He is a brilliant warrior who has leadership running through his veins,” Raymond said. “He is most passionate about taking care of the enlisted force and their families, and has a way of connecting with the force that is truly remarkable.”

Towberman’s position represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, providing direction for the enlisted corps while representing their interests to the American public and all levels of government. He will serve as a personal advisor to the Chief of Space Operations and Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization, and progress of Space Force members and their families.

“Rachel and I are humbled and excited to continue our journey,” Towberman said. “There has never been a more important time for space as a nation and serving alongside the best teams and the best leadership in the world is an absolute honor. I look forward to the challenges, the excitement, and most importantly, to serving the space professionals that protect our nation and our way of life every day.”