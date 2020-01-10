2020 space calendar: A look at meteor showers, eclipses and space travel this year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It's the start of a new year and a new decade, and there's much in store this year in space. Stargazers can view eclipses and meteor showers, while space agencies continue making advancements in space travel and research. Here's a look at some impressive and exciting space events expected in 2020.

Jan. 10 -- Penumbral eclipse of the moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, this eclipse is visible from North America only in far northwestern and northeastern regions. The moon will enter the penumbra at 12:06 p.m. and leave at 4:14 p.m. A lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon enters the shadow of Earth, which cuts off all or part of the sunlight reflected off the moon. It is the only eclipse visible in North America this year.

Jan. 11 -- Tests for commercial spacecraft to carry astronauts. NASA and SpaceX are planning for a critical in-flight abort test of the Crew Dragon spacecraft on Jan. 11 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The commercial spacecraft could carry astronauts to the International Space Station. The demonstration is one of the final major tests for the company before NASA astronauts fly aboard the spacecraft.