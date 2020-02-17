Space and Missile Systems Center awards Northrop Grumman $253.6M for SATCOM

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE – The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center Development Corps signed a $253.6 million payload development award with Northrop Grumman for the first of up to four separate payload development awards for the Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) acquisition, Feb. 12.

This effort, in alignment with SMC delivering warfighting capability at E.P.I.C. Speed (Enterprise, Partnership, Innovation, Culture and Speed), uses the FY 2016 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Section 804 - “Middle Tier of Acquisition for Rapid Prototyping and Rapid Fielding,” and the FY 2016 NDAA Section 815 - “Amendments to Other Transaction Authority” to achieve an affordable, rapidly delivered, operational capability for tactical warfighters.

“Since the very first protected communications mission, Northrop Grumman has been advancing our technology to stay ahead of threats and help ensure this mission-enabling capability,” said Cyrus Dhalla, vice president, communications systems, Northrop Grumman Space Systems. “Partnering with the U.S. Space Force and SMC, our team will demonstrate rapid prototyping by developing and delivering a PTS payload to enhance anti-jamming capabilities for our nation’s tactical forces.”