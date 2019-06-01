Righetti's Caleb Thomas, left, St. Joseph's Zak Wilson, right, make a stop on quarterback Kadin Byrne, of Arroyo Grande, during Saturday night's FCA All-Star Classic at Righetti High School. The South team won 13-10 with a thrilling finish as Wilson and Thomas, who were once teammates at Righetti High, joined forces once again in the ninth annual FCA All-Star game Saturday night. The game pits the top players from Northern Santa Barbara County against those from San Luis Obispo County for an annual All-Star contest. For a complete game recap and photo gallery visit santamariatimes.com!
South takes down North in another thriller
Joe Bailey
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
