Solvang's Tracy Beard wins Congressional Women of the Year Award: 'I accept this for 100 other women'

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, was recently named one of six recipients of the Congressional Women of the Year Award presented by Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Each year for the past three years Carbajal has recognized outstanding women across the 24th Congressional District who have left a positive impact on their communities, and this year was no different.

Beard, 58, who has served as executive director for the chamber since 2015, said she received a call from a congratulatory Carbajal at her Solvang home three weeks ago that completely caught her off guard.

"I knew nothing about the award," Beard recalled. "I was very surprised when Salud called my home and told me."

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

